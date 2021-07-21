White woman granted probation for spitting on Black woman

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A white woman who was charged with a hate crime after being caught on video spitting on a Black woman during a protest in Connecticut was allowed to enter a special probation program Wednesday that could leave her with no criminal record.

Yuliya Gilshteyn, 45, was granted accelerated rehabilitation, a special probation program for first-time offenders, and ordered to complete 100 hours of anti-hate curriculum over the next two years.

If she successfully completes the classes and fulfills the other terms of the program, all charges will be dismissed. In addition to the hate crimes charge of deprivation of rights, she also was charged with third-degree attempt to commit assault, first-degree reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a child.

The spitting occurred during large protests outside the state Capitol on Jan. 6, the same day as the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Video shows Gilshteyn, who opposes mandatory childhood vaccinations, spitting on Keren Prescott, a Black Lives Matter activist. Several groups rallied for various causes that day, the first of the new legislative session.