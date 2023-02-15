There was rage. There were tears. There were words from the Bible and there were calls to action.

The raw emotions of the May 14 massacre at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue spilled out into a packed courtroom in Buffalo on Wednesday morning as the killer, Payton Gendron, was sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Gendron, whose hatred was fueled by racist conspiracy theories he encountered online, cried during some of the testimony.

His victims at the Tops Friendly Market — the only supermarket and a neighborhood hub on Buffalo's largely Black East Side — included a church deacon, the grocery store’s guard, a man shopping for a birthday cake, a grandmother of nine and the mother of a former Buffalo fire commissioner. The victims ranged in age from 32 to 86.

Gendron, now 19, pleaded guilty in November to crimes including murder and domestic terrorism motivated by hate, a charge that carried an automatic life sentence.

He is due in a federal court Thursday for a status update in a separate case that could carry a death sentence if prosecutors seek it. His attorney said in December that Gendron is prepared to plead guilty in federal court to avoid execution. New York state does not have the death penalty.

Before Wednesday's sentencing, the families of the 10 people killed and three who were wounded and survived had their chance to tell the judge, the killer and the world what they lost on that day and have had to endure ever since.

One by one they stood at a podium and shared their grief. Many spoke directly to Gendron, who was shackled and wore an orange jail jumpsuit, and was surrounded by three attorneys and half a dozen court officers and deputies.

Kimberly Salter, the widow of Aaron Salter, was the first family member to address the court.

"We wear red and black — red for the blood that he shed for his family and his community, and black because we are still grieving," she said.

Aaron Salter, a retired Buffalo police officer, was the security guard on duty on May 14 when Gendron, armed with AR-15 and dressed in combat gear, began shooting his way into the store while livestreaming his rampage from a camera mounted to a helmet.

Salter confronted him in the front of the store, exchanging gunfire. Salter managed to shoot Gendron, but his body armor stopped the bullets. Salter was fatally wounded. By engaging Gendron, Salter has been credited with saving many lives by giving people time to escape through the back of the supermarket.

Salter's widow turned to Scripture in her words to the court.

“You will reap what you sow, more than you sow,” she said, and she also read the 35th Psalm.

“My soul shall be joyful in the Lord,” she said. "Oh Lord do not be far from me."

Ruth Whitfield’s granddaughter, Simone Crawley, said her grandmother will not be present for milestones, but Gendron will be nothing but a number.

“You will be nameless and faceless and we feel sorry for you,” she said. “Your life was meaningless before May 14, 2022.”

Whitfield was shopping at Tops on that day after visiting her husband at his nursing home when she was killed. She was 86, the eldest of the 10 victims.

Crawley looked at Gendron and told him he did not value himself.

“You thought you broke us, but you woke us. We are here to tell you that you failed,” she said.

Wayne Jones spoke for his mother, Celestine Chaney, who was shopping at Tops when she was killed. He talked of the gut-wrenching pain of watching the video of Gendron's attack that quickly spread on social media.

“I watched you kill my mother,” he said. “I watched you shoot her once, reload and shoot her again.”

"I have a child your age. You've been brainwashed," Jones said. "You're only 18. You don't even know Black people that much to hate them. You learned this on the internet."

In an especially emotional moment, Barbara Mapps, the sister of Katherine "Kat" Massey, spoke angrily at Gendron.

"I'm not going to be nice," she said, staring at him and sometimes pounding the podium with her hand.

She spoke of the anguish she felt as she waited for eight hours, pleading with police for information, before she learned that her sister was one of the victims.

"You're going to come to our city and decided you don't like Black people? You don't know a damn thing about Black people. We're human … We love our kids," she said.

Just then, her son, who was standing beside her, rushed toward Gendron.

Court security staff quickly escorted Gendron out of the courtroom as others held the man back. Prosecutors later said he wouldn’t be charged. As he the man was escorted out, he punched a hole through a wall in the hallway.

Gendron, reading later from a written statement and not looking up, spoke briefly.

"I am very sorry for the the pain I forced all the victims and their families to suffer through," he said. "I did a terrible thing that day."

He said he did not want anyone to be inspired by what he did.