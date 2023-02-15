On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» A white supremacist who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket has been sentenced to life in prison without parole Wednesday after listening to the relatives of his victims express the pain and rage caused by his racist attack. Wendesday's sentencing hearing for Payton Gendron was disrupted briefly when he was charged by a man in the audience, who was quickly restrained.

» Rep. Matt Gaetz says the Justice Department has ended a sex trafficking case with no charges against him.

» America’s consumers rebounded last month from a weak holiday shopping season by boosting their spending at stores and restaurants at the fastest pace in almost two years.

» The Ohio village upended by a train derailment and the intentional burning of some hazardous chemicals on board has invited residents to a town hall meeting Wednesday evening to discuss lingering questions.

» Officials in Arizona anticipate "an extended closure” of the state's main southern highway, a day after a deadly crash caused a hazardous material leak and forced evacuations nearby.

» Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced her intention to resign.

» A Kentucky lawmaker has introduced a bill to prosecute illegal abortions as homicides. The measure drew pushback from the state’s anti-abortion attorney general.

» Republican Nikki Haley has kicked off her 2024 presidential campaign.

» Justice Department prosecutors investigating the mishandling of classified documents at Donald Trump’s Florida estate are seeking to pierce the attorney-client privilege.

» Support among the American public for providing Ukraine weaponry and direct economic assistance has softened as the Russian invasion nears a grim one-year milestone. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

» Among sermon writers, there is fascination – and unease – over the fast-expanding abilities of artificial-intelligence chatbots. For now, the consensus is this: Yes, they can write a passably competent sermon. But no, they can’t replicate the passion of actual preaching.