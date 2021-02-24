White nationalist gets prison over rape threat, extortion

Cantwell was arrested in January 2020 and has remained in jail ever since.

Cantwell is also accused of threatening to expose the man’s identity and warning “you will lose everything you have” if he didn’t provide the personal details about the leader of the Bowl Patrol.

Cantwell followed through on another threat to report the Missouri man, who has several children, to the state’s child welfare services division for drug use and racist views. But an agency official testified at the trial that it did not feel the complaint justified further investigation.

Cantwell's defense attorneys requested his client be sentenced to time served and argued he had already suffered enough.

“He has lost his house. He's sat in jail. He got COVID. This has been seriously impactful on his life,” Wolpin told the court.

But prosecutors, who requested a sentence of 51 months, said Barbadoro had to take into consideration how Cantwell's threats impacted the victim's family and how it was part of a long-running effort by the defendant to use threats against Bowl Patrol members to get personal details on their leader.

“The court should consider the lasting implications for her and her children,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Anna Krasinski told the court. “Even now, it's too painful for her.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0