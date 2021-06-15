White House to assess infrastructure talks after next week

“He said that we are certainly going to know where things stand on infrastructure talks generally in the next week to 10 days, and that we can then take stock overall,” said White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates. “But he did not set a deadline or cutoff.”

The effort by the bipartisan group, five Democrats and five Republicans, has come far in meeting Biden’s initial ideas, but the senators and the president remain far apart over how to pay for the plan.

Biden has proposed raising the corporate tax rate, from 21% to 28%, to pay for infrastructure investments. Under the bipartisan proposal, the projects would be funded by tapping unspent COVID-19 relief funds, increasing the gas tax paid at the pump by linking it to inflation and trying to recoup unpaid income taxes.

But the prospect of raising the gas tax is unpopular with some Democratic lawmakers. Sen. Ron Wyden, the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, described it as “another hit on working people."

“To me, their idea that they’re going to raise taxes on working people while letting multinational companies and the most wealthy Americans off the hook is a non-starter," Wyden said. “I mean, where is the fairness in that?”

