A last-ditch effort to salvage a Fox interview with President Joe Biden before the Super Bowl has fallen through.

Biden is not expected to participate in the annual presidential Super Bowl interview with Fox, the network airing the game this year. The Biden administration attempted a workaround that avoided a sit-down with Fox News, with whom the White House has a contentious relationship. Fox has canceled the interview, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a tweet Friday.

Fox did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Aides for Biden had instead been working toward an interview with Fox Soul, a live streaming platform aimed at Black Americans owned by FOX Television Stations.

An interview with the Fox Soul network could have allowed the White House a workaround to still participate in the traditional pre-game conversation with a Fox-aligned outlet without having to sit with one of Fox News' anchors or reporters. That plan, however, was canceled.

"The President was looking forward to an interview with Fox Soul to discuss the Super Bowl, the State of the Union, and critical issues impacting the everyday lives of Black Americans. We've been informed that Fox Corp has asked for the interview to be cancelled," Jean-Pierre said in a tweet Friday.

A Fox News source previously told CNN Thursday that the channel had not heard back on whether Biden would grant the pre-Super Bowl interview and that the outlet was proceeding as if it was not going to take place.

