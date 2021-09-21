White House, DHS chief 'horrified' by images of US Border Patrol on horseback confronting migrants

The White House on Monday criticized the use of horse reins to threaten Haitian migrants after images circulated of a U.S. border guard on horseback charging at the migrants near a riverside camp in Texas. Bryan Wood reports.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday said he was "horrified" by images that
appear to show US Border Patrol agents on horseback confronting Haitian refugees at the US border.
"I was horrified by what I saw," Mayorkas told CNN's Brianna Keilar on "New Day." "I'm going to let the investigation run its course. But the pictures that I observed troubled me profoundly. That defies all of the values that we seek to instill in our people."
He also said US authorities have "moved approximately 4,000, perhaps more than 4,000 migrants, from under that bridge already," adding that they are moving more migrants "very quickly to other processing centers so that we can ensure their security and safety and the security and safety of the community."
He added, "We expect to see dramatic change in the next 48 to 96 hours."
Thousands of migrants -- many of them Haitian -- have gathered in a temporary site under the Del Rio International Bridge in Texas as they wait to be processed by US immigration authorities. They sleep in the dirt, surrounded by growing piles of garbage, exposed to the elements and without much food and water, in hopes of being processed by the overwhelmed US Border Patrol.
Migrants wade across the Rio Grande from Del Rio, Texas, to Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. The U.S. is flying Haitians camped in a Texas border town back to their homeland and blocking others from crossing the border from Mexico in a massive show of force that signals the beginning of what could be one of America's swiftest, large-scale expulsions of migrants or refugees in decades.
Haitian migrants use a dam to cross into the United States from Mexico, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. The U.S. plans to speed up its efforts to expel Haitian migrants on flights to their Caribbean homeland, officials said Saturday as agents poured into the Texas border city where thousands of Haitians have gathered after suddenly crossing into the U.S. from Mexico.
