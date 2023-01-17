White House defends document disclosure; Spacey lauded in Italy; Swift guitar, Eminem shoes head to auction | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» The White House is brushing aside criticism of its fragmented disclosures about the discovery of classified documents and official records at President Joe Biden’s home and former office.

» Republican Greg Abbott is starting a record-tying third term as Texas governor promising safer classrooms.

» A Navy reservist who is charged with storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 is going back on trial in Virginia on separate charges that he illegally bought silencers and talked about using them against Jewish people.

» Peoria police and fire officials are investigating a fire at a central Illinois Planned Parenthood clinic as arson, police said Tuesday.

» President Joe Biden has hosted the Golden State Warriors, who won the 2022 NBA championship, at the White House.

» Nepalese authorities are returning to families the bodies of plane crash victims and are sending the aircraft’s data recorder to France for analysis as they try to determine what caused the country’s deadliest air accident in 30 years.

» A trial in absentia has opened for Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Belarus’ top opposition leader, who denounced the proceedings as a farce and urged the West to bolster support for the country’s beleaguered opposition.

» Kevin Spacey received a lifetime achievement award from the National Cinema Museum in Turin and discussed his key roles to a sold-out crowd Monday.

» Taylor Swift’s acoustic guitar, Eminem’s signed tennis shoes and an ensemble worn by a BTS member are among the items to be auctioned for charity next month.

» The fastest Corvette ever made comes out later this year, and it’s not powered soley by a howling V8. The E-Ray is a gas-electric hybrid, the first all-wheel-drive version of the storied sports car with the front wheels running on an electric motor the traditional 6.2-liter V8 powering the back.