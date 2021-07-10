White House calling out critics of door-to-door vaccine push for spreading misinformation

McMaster asked his state's health department to bar state and local health groups from "the use of the Biden Administration's 'targeted' 'door to door' tactics."

"A South Carolinian's decision to get vaccinated is a personal one for them to make and not the government's," McMaster wrote in a letter to the department. "Enticing, coercing, intimidating, mandating, or pressuring anyone to take the vaccine is a bad policy which will deteriorate the public's trust and confidence in the State's vaccination efforts."

In Missouri, meanwhile, GOP Gov. Mike Parson tweeted: "I have directed our health department to let the federal government know that sending government employees or agents door-to-door to compel vaccination would NOT be an effective OR a welcome strategy in Missouri!"

Earlier in the week, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich sent a letter to Biden condemning the new strategy.

For the usually reserved Biden White House, which has long harbored private frustrations about some states' laggard vaccination programs but refused to condemn them publicly for fear of playing up political divides in public health, it was a bridge too far.