 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
White House: Biden freezing Trump-ordered withdrawal of US troops from Germany, Pentagon to conduct global review
0 comments
AP

White House: Biden freezing Trump-ordered withdrawal of US troops from Germany, Pentagon to conduct global review

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House: Biden freezing Trump-ordered withdrawal of US troops from Germany, Pentagon to conduct global review.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Pres. Biden Visiting The State Department

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News