Where's Caitlyn? So far, Jenner's campaign is virtual

“That first impression as a candidate is important, even if they are famous,” he added. “So far, I don’t think she’s made any impression.”

Still, she has Newsom's attention. His campaign sent out fundraising appeals hooked to Jenner’s candidacy. “We’re going to need help keeping up with Caitlyn’s personal wealth and ability to raise money from right-wing donors,” one said.

Jenner announced Friday that she would enter the race, posting a statement online saying she was joining the growing list of candidates seeking to oust Newsom before the end of his first term.

Jenner has sketched only a vague outline of what her agenda might look like: Cutting taxes. Repairing the economy. Providing a counterweight to California’s Democratic-dominated politics.

The risks for a candidate emerging on the political stage can be seen in the 2008 presidential campaign, when Republican vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin, who was then largely unknown, stumbled in interviews with then-CBS Evening News anchor Katie Couric. Her appearance went on to be widely parodied on late-night TV.

So far, Jenner’s words have been few, though they can reach a large audience. She has nearly 11 million Instagram followers and 3.5 million followers on Twitter.