When will children be able to get COVID-19 vaccines? Plus, here's the latest virus news

When will children be able to get COVID-19 vaccines?
It depends on the child's age, but some teenagers could be rolling up their sleeves before too long.
The Pfizer vaccine already is cleared for use starting at age 16. That means some high schoolers could get in line for those shots whenever they become eligible in their area, either because of a medical condition or once availability opens up.
Researchers started with older children because they tend to respond to vaccines most similarly to adults. Testing even younger groups is more complex, because they may require a different dose or have differing responses.
Here are the latest coronavirus developments:
- Workers such as restaurant servers and retail clerks are balancing the anticipation of better earnings with concerns about keeping themselves safe as states lift mask mandates and ease restrictions on businesses.
- Getting a COVID-19 vaccine has been a challenge for residents of rural U.S. counties without a pharmacy or a well-equipped clinic.
- Russia's boast in August that it was the first country to authorize a coronavirus vaccine led to skepticism at the time because of its insufficient testing. Six months later, as demand for the Sputnik V vaccine grows, experts are raising questions again — this time, over whether Moscow can keep up with all the orders from the countries that want it.
- British students, backed by a robust coronavirus testing program, are gearing up to return to school Monday after a two-month closure, in what Prime Minister Boris Johnson says is a plan to get the country “moving closer to a sense of normality.”
- The NBA is expecting arenas to be filled again next season and a return to its normal calendar, Commissioner Adam Silver said, while cautioning again that every plan is contingent on continued progress in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus.
For more summaries and full reports, select from the articles below. Scroll further for the latest virus numbers.