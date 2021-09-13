When hospitals run out of beds, here's how they ration care

Yet for the most part, hospital capacity is not only about how many beds are filled — a hospital can usually add beds — but many facilities are much more concerned about enough staffing to care for patients, according to Demehin.

"Hospitals and health systems entered the COVID-19 pandemic already facing a shortage of skilled caregivers, and the last 18 months have exacerbated that," Demehin wrote, adding that AHA has called on the Biden administration to work as a partner in developing strategies to address the shortage of health care staff.

Overall, decision-making around rationing care can look different depending on the type of medical facility — a hospital or private doctor's office.

"There are different decisions whether it's a doctor's office or an emergency room," said Art Caplan, professor of bioethics at NYU Langone Health in New York.

"You have no right to be taken care of by a primary care doctor. There's still no right to health care that way — the doctor has the ability to decline," Caplan said, adding for instance, that some doctors might decline to take Medicaid as a patient's insurance or might decline to treat patients who haven't received certain vaccines because that patient could pose a risk to the doctor or the health of other patients.