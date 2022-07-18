 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

What's the cost? Weather, electricity, money and the Texas power grid | Across the Sky podcast

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Having insight into weather and how it relates to supply and demand is an important aspect of meteorology, particularly with long-range forecasts.  

Our guest this week is Shunondo Basu, a meteorologist in the field of commodities, energy and finance and he helps explain his role the field.

We talk about weather, energy and money, including what’s up with that Texas electricity grid and how cryptocurrency plays a role.

About the Across the Sky podcast

The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:

Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother to his oldest children, has died in New York City. She was 73. People familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that police are investigating whether she fell accidentally down the stairs at her home. The people spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity. Ivana Trump was a Czech-born ski racer and businesswoman who with Donald Trump formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s. They had a messy, public divorce after he met his next wife, Marla Maples. But Ivana had recently been on good terms with her former husband.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Buying less, eating less: Hunger pains on Sri Lankans as food prices rocket

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News