What's next for the Trump Organization after Weisselberg's plea?

NEW YORK (AP) — The numbers guy did the math: Allen Weisselberg — a longtime loyal lieutenant to Donald Trump — could have gotten years in prison if he went to trial and failed to beat tax evasion allegations.

But if he agreed to testify in an upcoming trial of the former president's company, he would probably serve no more than 100 days.

Weisselberg, 75, took the deal Thursday, pleading guilty to 15 counts, including tax fraud and larceny.

Now he's potentially going to be the star witness against the Trump Organization in a trial over what prosecutors say was a "sweeping and audacious" scheme by the company to help top executives, including Weisselberg, avoid taxes on perks like luxury cars and rent-free apartments.

Here are the basics of the case and what Weisselberg's decision to plead guilty means for Donald Trump and his family business: