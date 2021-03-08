What's next for the COVID relief bill? And when will the $1,400 payments reach Americans?

The House is scheduled to vote Tuesday on the Senate version of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, a timeline that could see the sweeping legislation signed into law early this week.
On Monday evening, the House will vote on the terms for the bill's consideration, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said in a statement, and the chamber will vote to approve the changes made in the Senate the following day.
That vote is expected to succeed on a party line, as it did in the Senate, with a narrow Democratic majority. If the House does pass the bill, Biden is expected to sign it soon thereafter, days before benefits from the December stimulus are set to expire. The nearly $2 trillion package includes up to $1,400 stimulus checks to many Americans.
While the IRS won't announce until after the bill's passage how quickly the $1,400 stimulus payments will be released, it took just two days after the last stimulus package was approved for the payments to start going out. Read more:
- Hundreds of nurses at a central Massachusetts hospital have walked off the job after failing to reach an agreement with management over pandemic staffing levels.
- British children returned to school on Monday after a two-month closure, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying he aimed to get the country “ moving closer to a sense of normality.”
- After delays, Israel started vaccinating Palestinians who work inside the country and its West Bank settlements on Monday, more than two months after launching an immunization blitz of its own population.
- Hungarians on Monday awoke to a new round of strict lockdown measures aimed at slowing a record-breaking wave of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths powered by virus variants.
---
Highlights from the Senate-passed COVID relief bill
---