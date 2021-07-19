What's next for newspapers as COVID news cycle fades

The company expects revenue to drop “a few percent” this year because of a big revenue bump in 2020 from special products related to U.S. elections. Excluding that business, 2021 revenue will be flat or even slightly up, said AP CFO Ken Dale. He said he was “unaware of any concerns about news fatigue” and noted that traffic on AP's own news site is growing.

Still, local news outlets mostly depend on local advertising and don't have enough potential digital subscribers to rely on them exclusively, said Penny Abernathy, a Northwestern professor and expert on local news. For her, the key takeaway from 2020 was the “recognition up in Congress all the way down to the local level of how important local news is to us and what is at stake for our democracy if we do not have it.”

So far, government efforts to address the issue haven't gotten very far. One bill in Congress would allow publishers to band together to negotiate terms with tech platforms for the use of their stories. Lawmakers have also introduced bills that would offer tax credits intended to support local news outlets and create a committee to recommend solutions for aiding local media.

At the state level, Massachusetts is setting up a new commission to examine local news business models and coverage. A bill that would create a local news task force in Illinois is awaiting the governor's signature. Abernathy said she's aware of at least eight states that are considering or have formed task forces to examine the loss of local news.

