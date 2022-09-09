What's next as UK mourns, King Charles III starts reign

LONDON (AP) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II has triggered a series of carefully structured ceremonial and constitutional steps, as Britain undergoes a period of national mourning and heralds the reign of King Charles III.
Here is a look at what will happen in the coming days.
TODAY
— King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, travel from Balmoral Castle in Scotland to London.
— 7 a.m. ET — Church bells ring at Westminster Abbey, St. Paul's Cathedral and cross the country in honor of the queen.
— 7 a.m. ET — Parliament holds a special session so lawmakers can pay tribute to the queen.
— 8 a.m. ET — Gun salutes are fired in London's Hyde Park and at military sites around the country, one round for reach of the 96 years of the queen's life.
— Afternoon — The king meets with Prime Minister Liz Truss.
— 1 p.m. ET — The king makes a televised address to the nation.
— 1 p.m. ET — A service of remembrance is held at St. Paul's Cathedral for the queen.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 10
— 5 a.m. ET — Charles meets at St. James's Palace with a group of senior officials known as the Accession Council and is officially proclaimed king.
— 6 a.m. ET — An official reads the proclamation aloud from a balcony at St. James's Palace. It is also read out in other locations across the U.K.
— 8 a.m. ET — Parliament holds a second day of tributes to the queen.
SUBSEQUENT DAYS
— The queen's body is moved from Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands to Edinburgh, and then to London.
— She will lie in state for several days in Parliament's Westminster Hall, where the public will be able to pay their respects.
— A state funeral at Westminster Abbey is due to be attended by leaders and dignitaries from around the world.
— The period of national mourning will end the day after the queen's funeral.
Photos: Britain, world remember the queen
A man holds a newspaper with a front page of Queen Elizabeth II as he stands outside the gates of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Frank Augstein
The Sydney Opera House is illuminated with a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in Sydney, Australia, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability in a turbulent era for her country and the world, died Thursday, Sept. 8 after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Mark Baker
People look at a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Queen Street following Thursday's death of Queen Elizabeth II, in Cardiff, Wales, Friday Sept. 9, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)
Ben Birchall
The Christ the Redeemer statue is illuminated in red, blue and white, the colors of the flag of The United Kingdom, as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on her passing, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Bruna Prado
Raindrops are seen on a photograph left at the gates of Buckingham Palace by a mourner in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
A woman helps a small girl to lay down a flower outside the gates of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Frank Augstein
Newspapers devoted to the death of Queen Elizabeth II are seen in Manchester, England, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died on Thursday Sept. 8 aged 96. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Jon Super
A woman carries a floral tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, as she makes the Long Walk outside the gates of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Frank Augstein
Images of the Union flag and Israeli flag are projected on the walls of Jerusalem's Old City, after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in Jerusalem, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
Mahmoud Illean
President Joe Biden signs a condolence book at the British Embassy in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, for Queen Elizabeth II. First lady Jill Biden, second from right, and British ambassador Karen Pierce, second from left, look on. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Philadelphia Phillies' players stand before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins for a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch who died after 70 years on the throne, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
The American flag flies at half-staff over the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington, after Queen Elizabeth II died. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin
A man reacts after placing flowers outside Government House following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in Sydney, Australia, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Mark Baker
Nathan Wilson hugs his girlfriend, Kristina Ojdanic, while talking about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II at Ye Olde King's Head British restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
A newspaper's front page displays the news of the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in Madrid, Spain, Friday 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko lays flowers in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II, at the British Embassy, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Efrem Lukatsky
Crown & Anchor British Pub manager June LeMay puts flowers in water beside a cardboard cutout of Queen Elizabeth II following her death, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Security guards move condolence flowers to another position outside the British Embassy following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Eugene Hoshiko
People gather in front of Buckingham Palace, after the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Alberto Pezzali
Messages, flowers and candles are seen at the gates of Buckingham Palace in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
A photo of Britain's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II is displayed on the Nasdaq billboard in Times Square, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
A soft toy in the shape of a horse is amidst floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II outside the gates of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Frank Augstein
People gather outside Buckingham Palace in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, after the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II was announced. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
A picture of Queen Elizabeth sits on a bus stop in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
A vendor reads a newspaper showing coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in downtown Nairobi, Kenya on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
Brian Inganga
