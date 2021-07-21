What's making mid-Atlantic songbirds sick? Scientists race for cause

What's causing the sickness?

Scientists at the USGS, the Smithsonian and universities are still working to determine the causes. Through testing of sick and deceased birds, they have determined that this outbreak was not primarily caused by salmonella, chlamydia, avian influenza virus, West Nile virus or a few other viruses that commonly afflict birds.

What can I do to help?

USGS is recommending that people remove backyard bird feeders, avoid handling sick birds and keep pets away from birds. The agency also recommends that people with bird baths disinfect them with a solution of 10% bleach and 90% water.

"Because we don't know what it is, we have to be that much more vigilant. We still don't know if it's caused by a virus or a bacteria" or a toxic chemical in pesticides, said Jordan Rutter, director of public relations at the American Bird Conservancy, a nonprofit group.

However, removing bird feeders doesn't have to mean ignoring the needs of birds. Rutter suggested that people with yards could incorporate native plants that provide food, such as berries and nectar, while also attracting insects birds eat.

How unusual is this outbreak?