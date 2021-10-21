 Skip to main content
What's in, and what's out, as Democrats trim Biden's budget plan

Negotiations continue among Congressional Democrats to rework tax and spending measures in the bill that would enact the bulk of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda. Bloomberg Government’s Jack Fitzpatrick has the details. (Source: Bloomberg)

WASHINGTON (AP) — After months of talks, Democrats are edging closer to an agreement on what programs and policies to include in President Joe Biden's massive plan to expand health and safety net programs and combat global warming.

The plan seems likely to include an expansion of Medicare benefits for seniors, universal preschool, paid family leave and the continuation of a child tax credit that was increased earlier this year and applied to more families. Democrats are scaling back some investments or shortening the timeframe for when those programs would be up and running to fit within an approximately $2 trillion budget over 10 years, rather than the $3.5 trillion budget plan approved earlier by the House.

Still, Democrats are hoping the programs will prove so popular that future Congresses will continue to fund them in the years ahead. It seems unlikely that any Republican will support the measure.

Negotiations over the package are fluid. But here's where the bill stands so far, according to lawmakers and aides:

