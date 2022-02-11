 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

What's behind the protests in Canada?

  • Updated
  • 0

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a stern warning to protesters who have set up truck blockades to express their opposition to government mandates regarding COVID-19, saying, "We've heard you. It's time go home now." His remarks came hours after Ontario’s premier declared a state of emergency in reaction to the truck blockades in Ottawa and at the U.S. border. Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford are threatening heavy penalties against those who interfere with the free flow of goods and people.

TORONTO (AP) — For five days, a blockade of pickups, cars and a handful of commercial trucks has choked off traffic at the Ambassador Bridge, the busiest border crossing between Canada and the United States. There are blockades at two other crossings as well. And for two weeks, downtown streets in Canada's capital have been snarled by a convoy of semis and other vehicles as protesters rail against COVID-19 restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Here's a look at the ongoing protests that have gripped Canada, disrupting international commerce and prompting Washington to pressure Ottawa to end the border siege.

More updates:

___

Morris contributed from Vancouver, British Columbia.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

White House warns Russia may invade Ukraine in days

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News