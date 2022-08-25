What's a Pell grant? How it affects student loan forgiveness

By CORA LEWIS and ADRIANA MORGA, Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program announced on Wednesday aims to provide $10,000 in student debt cancellation for millions of Americans.
But for federal Pell grant recipients, that amount is even higher: $20,000
So what exactly is a Pell grant? And why is there a special benefit for people who got one?
Created by the Higher Education Act in 1965 as a way to promote access to education, federal Pell grants are special scholarships reserved for undergraduates and certain other students with the most significant financial need. The grants generally don't need to be paid back, but they often don't cover the full cost of college — so recipients take out additional loans.
The Biden administration is targeting Pell grant recipients for additional forgiveness "to smooth the transition back to repayment and help borrowers at highest risk of delinquencies or default once payments resume," according to the Department of Education.
Roughly 27 million recipients of Pell grants will now be eligible for loan forgiveness. But for some, the $20,000 will hardly made a dent.
Lynn Hunt, a data analyst in Portland, Oregon, is a Pell grant recipient who borrowed somewhere around $45,000 to $50,000 to attend the University of Wisconsin and has paid back about $15,000 but still owes $70,000 because of interest.
"I know (Biden) mentioned, you know, $20,000 for Pell grants, but the people that had Pell grants had to take out the most loans," Hunt said. "So $20,000 isn't helping most of those people in any substantial manner. And the thing that happens every time when we get one of these half measures is, the can gets kicked for another decade."
For Yaneth Peña, however, the money will make a difference. Peña graduated from North Carolina State University in 2014. She obtained about $4,000 in grants and approximately $25,000 in federal loans. Under Biden's forgiveness plan, her debt would be whittled down to $5,000.
Relieved of the financial burden, Peña said she could now seriously pursue a graduate degree — something she said she hesitated to consider in the past because of her loans.
"This could like really change everything," Peña said.
Pell grant recipients typically experience more challenges repaying their debt, the Department of Education notes. In the academic year of 2020-21, around 30% of all students that enrolled in undergraduate programs in the United States were awarded Pell grants and nearly every recipient came from a family that made less than $60,000 a year.
Almost all Pell grant recipients are independent students or dependent students from the bottom half of the income distribution, according to a report from the Urban Institute on college affordability.
Through the program, lower-income Americans can currently receive up to $6,895 annually for roughly six years.
If you're not sure if you received a federal Pell grant, review any financial aid award letters administered through Office of Federal Student Aid.
Biden's student loan plan: What we know (and what we don't)
Will Biden forgive student loans?
President Joe Biden said Wednesday that his administration plans to forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for anyone who makes less than $125,000 a year. People who went to college on Pell grants, which are reserved for undergraduates with the most significant financial need, can have up to $20,000 forgiven.
AP file
Will the student loan payment freeze be extended?
Biden's tweet said the payment freeze will be extended one last time, until Dec. 31. The freeze started in 2020 as a way to help people struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic and it's been extended several times since. It was set to expire on Aug. 31.
Interest rates will remain at 0% until repayments start. Under an earlier extension announced in April, people who were behind on payments before the pandemic will automatically be put in good standing.
AP file
Who will qualify for student loan forgiveness?
Only people making less than $125,000 a year are expected to qualify. People who borrowed through most federal student loan programs are likely to be eligible, while those who have private loans issued by banks or schools probably won't be.
AP file
How do I apply for student loan forgiveness?
Details of that have not yet been announced, but keep an eye on the federal student aid website for more details in coming days.
AP file
How many people will this help?
About 43 million Americans have federal student debt, and a third of those owe less than $10,000. Half owe less than $20,000. The total amount of federal student debt is more than $1.6 trillion. Nearly one third of all American students take out loans to pay for college, with an average balance of $37,667, according to federal data.
AP file
What if I've already paid off my student loans — will I see relief?
The debt forgiveness is expected to apply only to those currently holding student debt. But if you’ve voluntarily made payments since March 2020, when payments were paused, you can request a refund for those payments, according to the Federal Office of Student Aid. Contact your loan servicer to request a refund.
AP file
Will student loan forgiveness definitely happen?
Critics believe the White House will face lawsuits over the plan, because Congress has never given the president the explicit authority to cancel debt. We don't know yet how that might impact the timetable for student loan forgiveness.
AP file
What if I can't afford to pay even with loan forgiveness?
Once payments resume, borrowers who can’t pay risk delinquency and eventually default.
Once a loan hasn’t been paid for 90 days or more, it’s labeled delinquent and will be reported to national credit reporting agencies, which could hurt your credit rating.
After 270 days, the loan will be considered in default. Consequences vary depending on the type of loan, but can include losing eligibility for additional federal student aid.
If you’re struggling to pay, check if you qualify for an income-driven repayment plan. You can find out more here.
The plan Biden announced Wednesday also includes a provision that allows people with undergraduate loans to cap repayment at 5% of their monthly income.
If you have worked for a government agency or a non-profit organization, you could also be eligible for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, which you can read more about here.
AP file
Thirty years ago, a high school graduate who wanted to attend college or university was looking at an average tuition of $15,160 for a private, nonprofit school and only $3,190 for public universities. As of 2020, that number is closer to $35,087 for private colleges and $9,687 for public schools. Once the cost of books, room and board, and other fees are added in, paying for college with a part-time or summer job is increasingly becoming a thing of the past.
Today’s students are instead turning to loans, leading to a widespread debt crisis. Americans currently owe a collective $1.56 trillion in student loans, changing the shape and trajectory of the U.S. economy. Instead of buying a car or a house, millenials are focused on finding a job that will allow them to make loan payments without defaulting.
Some states are taking steps to help: States are adopting a Student Borrower Bill of Rights and offering a variety of loan repayment programs for qualified graduates. In New York in 2017, for example, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a program that would provide free tuition at public colleges to residents whose families make less than $125,000 a year. A more recent change across the country in 2020: Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the first student loan payments for recent graduates are deferred from November 2020 until January 2021.
But not all states need the same assistance, so
Stacker looked at WalletHub data from 2020 to determine where student debt is hitting the nation the hardest. WalletHub used 11 metrics to rank each state’s student loan indebtedness, and grant and student work options. They kept these two major dimensions separate, but used them to come up with a state’s overall ranking, where a higher ranking indicates higher student debt.
Read on to see where your state falls on the list.
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons
#51. Utah
- Total score: 15.67
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 51
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 25
Utah’s students have the lowest debt in the country. Graduates owe only $16,633 on average, according to the results of a
2020 study from LendEDU, a website that compares loans. That is nearly $4,000 less than New Mexico, the next closest state. Only 32% of Utah’s students have debt. One reason: The state has some of the country’s lowest tuition at public universities and colleges.
Jaren Wilkey // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Hawaii
- Total score: 24.21
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 50
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 36
The 10 campuses of the University of Hawaii are affordable, with in-state tuition at the three four-year schools below the national average. The state has programs to keep costs down: the Hawaiʻi Promise scholarship program for community college students, for example, and the Hawaii State Loan Repayment Program, which provides grants to health care professionals who fill geographic shortages.
Vreed // Wikimedia Commons
#49. California
- Total score: 26.83
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 49
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 31
In September 2020, California’s governor signed the
Student Borrower Bill of Rights into law. It is the first state to offer consumer protection for those with student loans. The law helps students participate in loan repayment and forgiveness programs. The California State Loan Repayment Program offers programs to doctors, nurses, midwives, pharmacists, and other health care providers who will practice in areas where they are needed.
Michael Camilleri // Flickr
#48. Wyoming
- Total score: 30.36
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 46
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 35
Wyoming’s Hathaway Scholarship, created in 2005 with a $400 million permanent endowment, pays for qualified high school graduates to attend the University of Wyoming or any of the state’s seven community colleges. The Wyoming Healthcare Professional Loan Repayment Program repays health professionals’ educational loans if they practice in an underserved area for at least three years.
Thecoldmidwest // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Washington
- Total score: 30.67
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 47
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 33
The Student Loan Survival Guide, published by the Washington attorney general’s office, offers links to resources for every step of the process, for every high school student considering college loans, and former college students who struggled with the cost of school.
Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons
#46. District of Columbia
- Total score: 31.21
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 44
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 30
The District of Columbia’s ombudsman and its Department of Insurance, Securities, and Banking help students to minimize their debt. The district’s attorney general’s office has compiled a web page of student loan repayment resources.
Daderot // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Florida
- Total score: 33.28
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 45
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 11
Florida’s students were accumulating student debt at a faster rate than any other state, a 2019 study found. The state requires schools to keep students informed about the amount they owe. The state passed a law in 2020 that protects professional licenses even if a graduate falls behind on student loan payments.
Jackson Myers // Flickr
#44. Nevada
- Total score: 33.68
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 48
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 3
Among Nevada’s residents, 49% reported student debt in 2019, but it also had the highest default rate on student loans among states, according to a 2019 study from LendEDU. Massachusetts and Vermont had the lowest rates. Nevada State College provides students with access to a financial literacy program.
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Alaska
- Total score: 33.83
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 43
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 6
Alaska offers a loan repayment program for health care workers who will live and work in areas with a dearth of medial, dental and behavioral health professionals. The state is among those with the lowest proportion of students with debt, according to WalletHub.
Enrico Blasutto // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Arizona
- Total score: 36.5
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 42
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 39
The student loan default rate in Arizona, 11.45%, was a percentage point above the national average, according to a 2019 LendEDU study. Although some schools in Arizona lowered their default rates from 2014 through 2016, others were still above the national average.
Wars // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Colorado
- Total score: 38.35
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 40
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 38
Colorado’s funding for colleges and universities is
more dependent on tuition than other states, 70% compared to 46.4% nationally, according to a report from The Bell Policy Center. That policy forces many students to borrow.
Cooopersmith // Wikimedia Commons
#40. New Mexico
- Total score: 38.36
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 41
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 27
For students at risk of defaulting on loans, New Mexico offers student loan forgiveness and consolidation of debt. Doctors and nurses who help address the health care shortage in New Mexico can qualify for no-interest loans and other benefits.
Eugene Kim // Flickr
#39. Virginia
- Total score: 39.45
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 34
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 44
Among Virginia’s graduates, 57% had student loan debt, according to a 2019 report from the nonprofit The Institute for College Access and Success. Those who have a Federal Family Education Loan, Perkins loans, or privately held student loans, and are struggling with their payments because of the coronavirus pandemic, are eligible for waived late fees and other relief.
Aaron Josephson // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Oregon
- Total score: 40.57
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 39
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 21
Student borrowers in Oregon are defaulting on their loans at a rate of 11.5%, higher than the national average of 10.1%, according to a 2019 LendEDU study. Some community colleges had default rates of more than 25%.
Don Hankins // Flickr
#37. North Carolina
- Total score: 41.01
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 38
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 20
In North Carolina, more than 60% of students who graduate have debt. Though its schools have relatively low tuition, the state reduced funding for public schools by 18.6% from 2008 to 2018.
Caroline Culler // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Tennessee
- Total score: 41.13
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 37
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 23
In Tennessee, defaulting on a student loan can mean losing a professional license. Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio and Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren introduced bipartisan legislation in the Senate to protect such practices. Reps. Donna Shalala, Democrat from Florida, and Mark Walker, Republican of North Carolina, introduced a companion bill in the House.
Nightryder84 // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Maryland
- Total score: 41.39
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 31
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 47
Maryland is awarding nearly $9 million in tax credits to residents overwhelmed by student loan debt, including 6,331 residents who attended in-state schools, who will each get $1,000 through the Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit, and 3,269 who attended out-of-state schools, who will receive $813 each in tax credits. Maryland students owe an average of $32,165.
Bgervais // Wikimedia Commons
#34. New York
- Total score: 43.07
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 28
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 40
College graduates of an approved New York State college or university who agree to operate a farm in the state full time for five years can obtain loan forgiveness under a young farmers program. New York also paused collection of student debt referred for collection to the state attorney general’s office in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
InSapphoWeTrust // Flickr
#33. Louisiana
- Total score: 43.15
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 36
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 5
In 2018, Louisiana reported that more than half of Louisiana’s high school graduates were eligible for state scholarships for college. State funding for higher education dropped 40% between 2008 and 2018.
Louisiana Travel // Flickr
#32. Oklahoma
- Total score: 43.24
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 35
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 10
Oklahoma offers loan forgiveness to physicians, dentists and other health professionals who agree to serve in specific communities in the state. It is among the states with the highest percentage of student loans that are past due or in default, according to WalletHub.
You may also like: Do you know the brands behind these famous slogans?
Sage Ross // Flickr
#31. Arkansas
- Total score: 43.54
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 33
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 17
Six years after Arkansas began a default management program, students’ default rates fell every year, data released in 2019 shows. Arkansas’ default rate dropped from 19% in 2013 to 10.4% in 2019. The national rate was 10.1%. Arkansas is among the states with the smallest percentage of student loan borrowers who are 50 or older, according to WalletHub.
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Maine
- Total score: 43.69
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 22
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 51
Maine college graduates owed, on average, more than $32,600 in student loans, the eighth-highest amount in the United States. It offers student debt relief to graduates who live and work in the state under the Educational Opportunity Tax Credit.
Jalnet2 // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Idaho
- Total score: 44.13
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 32
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 22
Idaho provides loan forgiveness programs for those working in areas short on health professionals. They include physicians, clinicians, and nurses in rural and underserved areas. Idaho students owe, on average, $26,675.
Apstrinka // Wikimedia Commons
#28. North Dakota
- Total score: 44.48
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 25
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 41
Veterinarians can qualify for loan forgiveness in North Dakota if they will serve in high need areas. Three are chosen each year, with the goal of attracting new veterinarians for animals raised for meat.
MatthewUND // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Nebraska
- Total score: 44.74
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 29
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 26
The average student debt for graduates since 2016 is $25,501. Primary care doctors, dentists and other medical professionals are eligible for loan repayment awards if they practice in areas where there are shortages.
Hanyou23 // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Missouri
- Total score: 44.9
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 24
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 42
In Missouri, 58% of graduates had student loan debt in 2017, and they owed an average of $28,650. The state offers student loan forgiveness to some employees of government agencies or nonprofit organizations.
Adam Procter // Flickr
#25. Montana
- Total score: 45.7
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 27
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 24
In Montana, 57% of students had loans when they left school, owing an average of $28,032. Over the past 10 years, the number of those with debt has dropped 10.65%.
Jitze Couperus // Flickr
#24. Texas
- Total score: 45.78
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 30
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 15
A 2019 study by Southern Methodist University found that Black and Hispanic students in Texas borrow on average more than white students: $7,124 more for Black students and $453 for Hispanic students. Asian students meanwhile borrow $3,155 less.
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Illinois
- Total score: 47.05
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 21
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 34
College loans in Illinois can be refinanced at low interest rates by the Illinois Treasurer’s Office under the Illinois Student Loan Investment Act passed in 2019. More than 2 million residents of Illinois, 17% of the population, have student loan debt of, on average, $29,855.
Ibrahim Old // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Massachusetts
- Total score: 47.71
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 17
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 49
Massachusetts is a state that revokes professional licenses for unpaid student debt. A bill introduced in its legislature in 2019 would
prohibit the practice. The state also is considering a Student Loan Bill of Rights.
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Georgia
- Total score: 48.68
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 23
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 13
Among the class of 2018, 69% had student loans. The average debt among the graduates was $29,800. In 2019, billionaire tech investor Robert Smith agreed to pay the student loans of the graduating class of Morehouse College, the historically Black college in Atlanta. He later paid off the debt of the students’ parents too, with a total donation of $34 million to the
Morehouse College Student Success Program.
Daniel Mayer // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Alabama
- Total score: 48.71
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 26
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 4
Alabama ranks in the top states for rising student debt over five years, according to an Experian analysis in 2019. Average debt is $35,674, up 30.9%. Another study from LendEDU found student loan debt among graduates at the University of Alabama at Birmingham fell in 2018: $31,129 on average, down 12.02% from 2017. Private school debt also was less, $21,326 on average, a 3.33% drop from 2017.
Deutschlandreform // Wikimedia Commons
#19. South Carolina
- Total score: 49.72
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 20
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 12
Student debt increased faster in South Carolina than in any other state over the past decade, according to a 2019 report for Experian. A WalletHub study in 2019 found that state ranked fourth for debt as a percentage of income.
Dfscgt21 // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Wisconsin
- Total score: 50.36
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 19
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 18
Wisconsin’s governor has created a task force to look for ways to reduce student debt in the state. The loans disproportionately affect low-income and first-generation college students, students of color, women, and veterans, according to the governor. Wisconsin’s average debt for the class of 2019 was $30,600.
Ron Cogswell // Flickr
#17. Vermont
- Total score: 50.66
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 13
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 48
Vermont has the highest number of student loan borrowers who are 50 or older, according to a 2019 WalletHub study. Student loan debt in the state is $31,432 on average, compared to $28,565 for the country.
The University of Vermont // Flickr
#16. Kentucky
- Total score: 51.2
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 18
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 9
In 2020, Kentucky is second in the country, with a delinquency rate on student loans of 15.75%, according to Student Loan Hero, a subsidiary of LendingTree. Kentucky has a loan repayment program for health care professionals who work in rural and underserved areas.
Tom Ipri // Flickr
#15. Connecticut
- Total score: 51.8
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 11
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 43
Graduates in the state faced the highest student loan debt in the country last year, according to LendEDU. Connecticut’s debt averaged $38,776. In April 2020, the governor announced that in collaboration with other states, Connecticut had reached an agreement for relief for some privately held student loans.
Daderot // Wikimedia Commons
#14. New Jersey
- Total score: 52.44
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 15
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 28
New Jersey announced in April 2020 that some residents with privately held loans will be eligible for relief: payments postponed for at least 90 days, negative credit reporting suspended, late fees waived, and other help.
Lacwal12 // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Indiana
- Total score: 52.53
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 14
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 29
Indiana provides student loan relief for lawyers working in legal aid through its Richard M. Givan Loan Repayment Assistance program. The Hon. J. Terrence and Peggy Cody Loan Repayment Assistance also assists those working in child services. Legal scholarships are available.
IT Communications Office // Flickr
#12. Kansas
- Total score: 52.94
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 16
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 19
Kansas graduates had on average $26,764 in student debt in 2018, an amount less than the national average of $29,200. The state offers loan repayments to students who will live in rural areas, are health care professionals, and are primary care and psychiatry residents.
Nightryder84 // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Delaware
- Total score: 53.79
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 10
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 32
Average debt for Delaware graduates grew by 77% between 2008 and 2016, according to the Institute for College Access and Success. The average debt was the fifth highest in the country, but at the same time, Delaware’s number of out-of-state students also was above average.
Artstuffmatters // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Rhode Island
- Total score: 54.89
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 7
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 50
The Rhode Island Student Loan Authority offers low-cost student loans, refinancing choices, and free tools to find internships and scholarships. In 2019, it enacted a Student Loan Bill of Rights to make sure borrowers are treated fairly. In all, more than 130,000 Rhode Island residents owe $4.5 billion in student loan debt.
Tnricci // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Michigan
- Total score: 55.19
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 12
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 8
Michigan places fifth in student loan debt as a percentage of income, according to a 2019 WalletHub study. The state offers scholarships or loan forgiveness programs for teachers, nurses, doctors, dentists, and other health care professionals.
AndrewHorne // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Ohio
- Total score: 58.67
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 8
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 14
Ohio offers a variety of repayment programs for doctors, dentists, and other health care providers, including the Ohio Department of Health State Loan Repayment Program, the Ohio Physician Loan Repayment Program, the Ohio Dentist and Dental Hygienist Loan Repayment Program, and the Nurse Education Assistance Loan Program.
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Mississippi
- Total score: 59.56
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 9
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 2
Mississippi offers forgivable loans for nurses and teachers in undergraduate programs and for counselors, school administrators, dyslexia therapists, and speech pathologists in graduate programs.
Adam Jones Ph.D. // Wikicommons
#6. Minnesota
- Total score: 60.46
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 3
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 45
Minnesota offers a range of loan forgiveness programs for health care technicians, dentists, rural mental health professionals, nurses, pharmacists, physicians, and veterinarians. Minnesota’s graduates had a median debt of $25,500 in 2017.
August Schwerdfeger // Flickr
#5. Iowa
- Total score: 61.01
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 6
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 16
Iowa has a number of student loan forgiveness programs, for teachers, nurses, doctors, physician assistants, and other health care providers. Iowa students averaged $29,111 in loan debt.
Tony Webster // Flickr
#4. New Hampshire
- Total score: 63.24
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 2
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 37
New Hampshire offers student loan forgiveness to primary care doctors, dentists and other health care providers, with the goal of drawing them to underserved or low-income areas. It also offers help to lawyers working for nonprofit organizations.
Millyard800 // Wikimedia Commons
#3. West Virginia
- Total score: 63.41
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 5
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 1
West Virginia recruits medical professionals to rural areas through student loan forgiveness. It looks for doctors, nurses, midwives, physician assistants, pharmacists, dentists and other providers. In 2018, students in West Virginia had an average of $30,014 of debt.
Swimmerguy269 // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Pennsylvania
- Total score: 64.59
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 4
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 7
Pennsylvania’s lawmakers are considering a Student Borrowers’ Bill of Rights.
The state has some of the highest debt in the country. It was ranked #3 in a study by LendEDU, with borrowers averaging $38,521 of debt in 2019.
shidairyproduct // Flickr
#1. South Dakota
- Total score: 66.17
- Student loan indebtedness rank: 1
- Grant and student work opportunities rank: 46
South Dakota offers some teachers student loan forgiveness while the Dakota Corps Scholarship aims to help students in the state. South Dakota graduates, 74% of whom have student loan debt, owe on average more than $30,000.
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
States with the most and least student debt
In the late 1980s, a high school graduate who wanted to attend college or university was looking at average tuition of $15,160 per year for a private, nonprofit school and $3,190 per year for a public college or university. As of 2021, that number had ballooned to
$37,600 for private, nonprofit colleges and $9,400 for public schools. Once the cost of books, room and board, and other fees are added in, paying for college with a part-time or summer job is increasingly becoming a thing of the past.
Today's students are instead turning to loans, leading to a widespread debt crisis. Americans currently owe a collective $1.58 trillion in student loans, changing the shape and trajectory of the U.S. economy. Instead of buying cars or houses, many millennials are focused on finding jobs that will enable them to make loan payments without defaulting.
Some states are taking steps to help by adopting a
Student Borrower Bill of Rights and offering a variety of scholarship and loan repayment programs for qualified graduates. In New York in 2017, for example, New York announced a scholarship program that would provide free tuition at public colleges to residents whose families make less than $125,000 a year. Stacker looked at 2022 data from the Federal Reserve of New York to determine where student debt is hitting the nation the hardest. In the case of a tie, we looked at the number of borrowers in all tied states.
Read on to see where your state falls on the list.
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons
#51. South Dakota
- Number of borrowers: 135,600
- Average loan balance per borrower: $28,218
South Dakota participates in the
Teacher Loan Forgiveness Program, while the Dakota Corps Scholarship aims to help students in the state.
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#50. Iowa
- Number of borrowers: 465,500
- Average loan balance per borrower: $29,845
Iowa has a number of
student loan forgiveness programs, including programs for teachers, nurses, doctors, physician assistants, and other health care providers.
Tony Webster // Flickr
#49. Alaska
- Number of borrowers: 70,600
- Average loan balance per borrower: $30,427
Alaska offers a loan repayment program for health care workers who will live and work in areas with a shortage of medical, dental, and behavioral health professionals. The state is among those with the lowest proportion of students with debt, according to WalletHub.
Enrico Blasutto // Wikimedia Commons
#48. North Dakota
- Number of borrowers: 114,100
- Average loan balance per borrower: $30,542
Veterinarians can
qualify for loan forgiveness in North Dakota if they will serve in high-need areas. Three are chosen each year, with the goal of attracting new veterinarians for animals raised for meat.
MatthewUND // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Wyoming
- Number of borrowers: 57,600
- Average loan balance per borrower: $30,581
Wyoming's Hathaway Scholarship, created in 2005 with a $400 million permanent endowment, pays for qualified high school graduates to attend the University of Wyoming or any of the state's seven community colleges. The Wyoming Healthcare Professional Loan Repayment Program repays health professionals' educational loans if they practice in an underserved area for at least three years.
Thecoldmidwest // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Wisconsin
- Number of borrowers: 785,600
- Average loan balance per borrower: $31,482
In 2020, Wisconsin's governor
created a task force to look for ways to reduce student debt in the state. The loans disproportionately affect low-income and first-generation college students, students of color, women, and veterans, according to the governor.
Ron Cogswell // Flickr
#45. Nebraska
- Number of borrowers: 261,000
- Average loan balance per borrower: $31,551
Primary care doctors, dentists, and other medical professionals are eligible for
loan repayment awards in Nebraska if they practice in areas where there are shortages.
Hanyou23 // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Arkansas
- Number of borrowers: 374,900
- Average loan balance per borrower: $31,851
After Arkansas began a default management program in 2013,
students' default rates fell almost every year. From 2013 to 2018, Arkansas' default rate dropped 7.8 percentage points, compared to the national rate, which fell 3.9 percentage points. By the end of 2021, the state's delinquency rate was 9%.
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Indiana
- Number of borrowers: 924,000
- Average loan balance per borrower: $32,045
Indiana provides student loan relief for lawyers working in legal aid through its
Richard M. Givan Loan Repayment Assistance program. Another program, Hon. J. Terrence and Peggy Cody Loan Repayment Assistance, provides aid to law school graduates working in child services. Legal scholarships are also available.
IT Communications Office // Flickr
#42. Oklahoma
- Number of borrowers: 480,800
- Average loan balance per borrower: $32,102
Oklahoma
offers loan forgiveness to physicians, dentists, and other health professionals who agree to serve in specific communities in the state.
Sage Ross // Flickr
#41. West Virginia
- Number of borrowers: 217,200
- Average loan balance per borrower: $32,214
West Virginia
recruits medical professionals to rural areas through student loan forgiveness. It looks for doctors, nurses, midwives, physician assistants, pharmacists, dentists, and other providers.
Swimmerguy269 // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Montana
- Number of borrowers: 132,900
- Average loan balance per borrower: $32,459
In Montana, medical professionals can
receive up to $15,000 a year by working in certain areas in the state through the Montana State Loan Repayment Program.
Jitze Couperus // Flickr
#39. New Mexico
- Number of borrowers: 215,500
- Average loan balance per borrower: $32,944
For students at risk of defaulting on loans, New Mexico offers student loan forgiveness and consolidation of debt. Doctors and nurses who help address the health care shortage in New Mexico can qualify for no-interest loans and other benefits.
Eugene Kim // Flickr
#38. Texas
- Number of borrowers: 3,759,300
- Average loan balance per borrower: $32,998
A 2019 study by Southern Methodist University found that Black and Hispanic students in Texas borrow more than white students on average: $7,124 more for Black students and $453 for Hispanic students; meanwhile, Asian students borrow $3,155 less.
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#37. New Hampshire
- Number of borrowers: 219,000
- Average loan balance per borrower: $33,094
New Hampshire offers student loan forgiveness to primary care doctors, dentists, and other health care providers, with the goal of drawing them to underserved or low-income areas. It also offers help to lawyers working for nonprofit organizations.
Millyard800 // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Kentucky
- Number of borrowers: 588,800
- Average loan balance per borrower: $33,155
By the end of 2021, Kentucky had a student loan d
elinquency rate of 10%, putting it among the top five states with the highest delinquency rates in the country. Kentucky has a loan repayment program for health care professionals who work in rural and underserved areas.
Tom Ipri // Flickr
#33. Maine
- Number of borrowers: 203,200
- Average loan balance per borrower: $33,584
On average, Maine college graduates owed more than $33,500 each in student loans. The state offers student debt relief to graduates who live and work there under the Educational Opportunity Tax Credit.
Jalnet2 // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Rhode Island
- Number of borrowers: 153,200
- Average loan balance per borrower: $33,838
The
Rhode Island Student Loan Authority offers low-cost student loans, refinancing choices, and free tools to find internships and scholarships. In 2019, it enacted a Student Loan Bill of Rights to make sure borrowers are treated fairly.
Tnricci // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Kansas
- Number of borrowers: 395,200
- Average loan balance per borrower: $33,954
Kansas offers loan repayment relief to students who will live in rural areas, are health care professionals, and are primary care or psychiatry residents through its
Bridging Plan.
Nightryder84 // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Idaho
- Number of borrowers: 219,400
- Average loan balance per borrower: $34,196
Idaho provides loan forgiveness programs for those working in areas short on health professionals. This includes physicians, clinicians, and nurses in rural and underserved areas. Idaho students owe, on average, $34,196.
Apstrinka // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Vermont
- Number of borrowers: 96,300
- Average loan balance per borrower: $34,595
Vermont has the highest number of student loan borrowers who are 50 or older, according to a 2019 WalletHub study. Student loan debt there averaged $34,595 per borrower by the end of 2021—about $5000 more than the national average.
The University of Vermont // Flickr
#28. Hawaii
- Number of borrowers: 123,600
- Average loan balance per borrower: $34,608
The 10 campuses of the University of Hawaii are considered affordable, with in-state tuition at the three four-year schools below the national average. The state also has programs to keep costs down—namely the Hawaii Promise scholarship program for community college students and the Hawaii State Loan Repayment Program, which provides grants to health care professionals who fill geographic shortages.
Vreed // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Louisiana
- Number of borrowers: 644,600
- Average loan balance per borrower: $34,839
In 2022, Louisiana reported that more than half of its high school graduates were eligible for state scholarships for college. The state's FY23 budget also includes a 12% increase in funding for higher education.
Louisiana Travel // Flickr
#26. Washington
- Number of borrowers: 816,900
- Average loan balance per borrower: $34,846
The Student Loan Survival Guide, published by the Washington attorney general's office, offers links to resources for financing higher education to every high school student considering college loans and former college students who struggled with the cost of school.
Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Missouri
- Number of borrowers: 829,100
- Average loan balance per borrower: $35,095
In Missouri, 58% of graduates had student loan debt in 2017, and they owed an average of $28,650. By the end of 2021, borrowers owed more than $35,000 each on average. The state offers student loan forgiveness to some employees of government agencies or nonprofit organizations.
Adam Procter // Flickr
#24. Pennsylvania
- Number of borrowers: 2,032,400
- Average loan balance per borrower: $35,349
With its borrowers owing more than $35,000 each on average, Pennsylvania has some of the highest student debt in the country. It hovers around the middle of the pack for delinquency rate, though, at 7.2%
shidairyproduct // Flickr
#23. Massachusetts
- Number of borrowers: 1,046,800
- Average loan balance per borrower: $35,400
In 2021, Massachusetts put into place a
Student Borrowers Bill of Rights and appointed a Student Loan Ombudsman in order to protect student borrowers.
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Nevada
- Number of borrowers: 351,300
- Average loan balance per borrower: $35,688
Nevada State College provides students with access to a financial literacy program. Still, in the last quarter of 2021, the state's loan delinquency rate was the fifth-highest in the nation.
Ken L. // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Ohio
- Number of borrowers: 1,810,900
- Average loan balance per borrower: $35,806
Ohio offers a variety of repayment programs for doctors, dentists, and other health care providers, including the Ohio Department of Health State Loan Repayment Program, the Ohio Physician Loan Repayment Program, the Ohio Dentist and Dental Hygienist Loan Repayment Program, and the Nurse Education Assistance Loan Program.
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Tennessee
- Number of borrowers: 872,000
- Average loan balance per borrower: $36,155
Tennessee offers a loan forgiveness program for state residents who are registered nurses that agree to become administrators or teachers in nursing education programs. It also offers a
Minority Teaching Fellows Program that grants $5000 per year for qualified students pursuing teacher certification at an eligible Tennessee college.
Nightryder84 // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Michigan
- Number of borrowers: 1,430,900
- Average loan balance per borrower: $36,221
Michigan places fifth in student loan debt as a percentage of income, according to a 2019 WalletHub study. The state offers scholarships or loan forgiveness programs for teachers, nurses, doctors, dentists, and other health care professionals.
AndrewHorne // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Mississippi
- Number of borrowers: 414,300
- Average loan balance per borrower: $36,366
Mississippi offers forgivable loans to nurses and teachers in undergraduate programs and to counselors, school administrators, dyslexia therapists, and speech pathologists in graduate programs.
Adam Jones Ph.D. // Wikicommons
#17. Connecticut
- Number of borrowers: 542,800
- Average loan balance per borrower: $36,391
In April 2020, Connecticut's governor announced that in collaboration with other states, Connecticut had reached an agreement for relief for some privately held student loans. The state also offers a
Minority Teacher Incentive program that provides grants to students and loan reimbursement of up to $2,500 a year for participants who become teachers for Connecticut's public school system.
Daderot // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Arizona
- Number of borrowers: 872,600
- Average loan balance per borrower: $36,682
The student loan delinquency rate for borrowers in Arizona was 8.7% at the end of 2021—down 3% from the previous year. The state has a few loan repayment programs for teachers and qualified borrowers working in health services.
Wars // Wikimedia Commons
#15. South Carolina
- Number of borrowers: 745,500
- Average loan balance per borrower: $36,698
A WalletHub study in 2019 found that South Carolina ranked fourth for debt as a percentage of income in the U.S. The state offers several types of loans and loan forgiveness programs for students pursuing the teaching profession and graduates serving as teachers.
Dfscgt21 // Wikimedia Commons
#14. New Jersey
- Number of borrowers: 1,339,800
- Average loan balance per borrower: $37,003
Although New Jersey borrowers owe more than borrowers in 36 other states as of the last quarter of 2021, the state has a borrower delinquency rate of just 5.8%—which is better than 37 other states. The state also offers loan redemption programs for borrowers in specific professions, including lawyers, nursing instructors, and primary care health providers.
Lacwal12 // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Colorado
- Number of borrowers: 804,300
- Average loan balance per borrower: $37,235
Colorado is more reliant on tuition than other states. In fact,
70% of funding for higher education in the state comes from tuition; the national average is 46.6%. This policy forces many students in Colorado to borrow.
Cooopersmith // Wikimedia Commons
#12. North Carolina
- Number of borrowers: 1,340,500
- Average loan balance per borrower: $37,511
In North Carolina, more than 60% of students who graduate have debt; however, its schools have relatively low tuition and the state's governor directed an additional
$34 million dollars for postsecondary education in April 2022.
Caroline Culler // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Alabama
- Number of borrowers: 615,800
- Average loan balance per borrower: $37,730
Alabama ranks in the top states for rising student debt over five years, according to an Experian analysis in 2019, and
50.3% of borrowers are under age 35. The state offers a student grant program for qualified applicants that attend one of 12 participating colleges.
Deutschlandreform // Wikimedia Commons
#10. California
- Number of borrowers: 4,021,200
- Average loan balance per borrower: $37,783
In September 2020, California's governor signed the
Student Borrower Bill of Rights into law. The law helps students participate in loan repayment and forgiveness programs. The California State Loan Repayment Program offers relief to doctors, nurses, midwives, pharmacists, and other health care providers who will practice in areas of the state where they are most needed.
Michael Camilleri // Flickr
#9. Illinois
- Number of borrowers: 1,713,900
- Average loan balance per borrower: $37,869
College loans in Illinois can be refinanced at low interest rates by the Illinois Treasurer's Office under the Illinois Student Loan Investment Act passed in 2019. Some 17% of the state's population has student loan debt. Its balance per borrower is nearing $40,000 —which is among the top 10 highest.
Ibrahim Old // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Oregon
- Number of borrowers: 556,000
- Average loan balance per borrower: $38,248
Oregon's borrower delinquency rate was 8.3% as of the end of 2021—down three percent from the previous year. The state offers forgiveness and incentive programs for health care providers and lawyers.
Don Hankins // Flickr
#7. Florida
- Number of borrowers: 2,646,400
- Average loan balance per borrower: $38,653
Florida passed a law in 2020 to protect graduates' professional licenses if they defaulted on their loans; prior to the passage of this law, graduates could have professional licenses revoked for failing to pay their student loans. Florida also has forgiveness programs for different professions, including the law and nursing fields.
Jackson Myers // Flickr
#6. New York
- Number of borrowers: 2,579,600
- Average loan balance per borrower: $38,668
College graduates of an approved New York State college or university who agree to operate a farm in the state full time for five years can obtain loan forgiveness under a young farmers program. The state has
forgiveness programs for a number of other professions as well.
InSapphoWeTrust // Flickr
#5. Virginia
- Number of borrowers: 1,143,200
- Average loan balance per borrower: $39,001
Among Virginia's graduates, 57% had student loan debt, according to a 2019 report from the nonprofit The Institute for College Access and Success. In 2021, the state passed a
bill of rights for student borrowers.
Aaron Josephson // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Delaware
- Number of borrowers: 137,300
- Average loan balance per borrower: $39,238
Delaware's average debt per borrower is among the highest in the country; only Georgia, Maryland, and Washington D.C. surpass it. Delaware's student loan repayment program helps to offset this burden.
Artstuffmatters // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Georgia
- Number of borrowers: 1,641,600
- Average loan balance per borrower: $41,826
In Georgia, 56% of the graduating class of 2020 had student loan debt. The average loan balance per borrower is especially high in the state, considering that
79% of students attended public colleges which are usually less expensive than private colleges.
Daniel Mayer // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Maryland
- Number of borrowers: 864,700
- Average loan balance per borrower: $42,543
Only Washington D.C. has an average loan balance per borrower higher than Maryland. But the state offers a
Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit for borrowers who took out at least $20,000 in loans and have at least $5,000 in debt still outstanding.
Bgervais // Wikimedia Commons
#1. District of Columbia
- Number of borrowers: 125,000
- Average loan balance per borrower: $53,769
The District of Columbia's ombudsman and its Department of Insurance, Securities, and Banking help students minimize their debt. The district's attorney general's office has also compiled a web page of student loan repayment resources. Even so, Washington D.C. borrowers have the highest average loan balance in the country.
Daderot // Wikimedia Commons
Associated Press reporters Gillian Flaccus in Portland, Oregon, Claire Savage in Chicago and Arleigh Rodgers in Indianapolis contributed to this report. Savage and Rodgers are corps members for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
The Associated Press receives support from Charles Schwab Foundation for educational and explanatory reporting to improve financial literacy. The independent foundation is separate from Charles Schwab and Co. Inc. The AP is solely responsible for its journalism.
