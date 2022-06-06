 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

What were the most epic weather events in the Bible? | Across the Sky podcast

  • 0
Across the Sky weather podcast 16:9 logo

From left: Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago; Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J.; Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma; and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia. 

 Illustration by Krishna Mathias, Lee Enterprises

We're talking weather as usual, but taking a bit of a biblical approach on this one. And by biblical, we mean the actual Bible.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Anthony McCullough and Dan Palmeri from JMJ Missions in New Jersey talk about some of the stories in the Bible where weather played a key role. They each list their Mount Rushmore of top four weather events in the bible.

McCullough, who has a meteorology degree from Rutgers University, discusses with the Lee weather team if there's a basis of truth for each one.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

About the Across the Sky podcast

The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:

Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Arizona TikTocker uses Phoenix heat to cook in his car

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News