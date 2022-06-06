What were the most epic weather events in the Bible? | Across the Sky podcast

We're talking weather as usual, but taking a bit of a biblical approach on this one. And by biblical, we mean the actual Bible.

Anthony McCullough and Dan Palmeri from JMJ Missions in New Jersey talk about some of the stories in the Bible where weather played a key role. They each list their Mount Rushmore of top four weather events in the bible.

McCullough, who has a meteorology degree from Rutgers University, discusses with the Lee weather team if there's a basis of truth for each one.

About the Across the Sky podcast

The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:

Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.

