What we know so far about the victims of the July Fourth parade shooting

Eduardo Uvaldo, a 69-year-old man who was shot, was off life support and fighting for his life at Evanston Hospital, his daughter told CNN on Tuesday.
"Doctors said there's nothing they can do," Karina Uvaldo-Mendez said, but added her father was still breathing on his own. "We need everyone to keep us in their prayers."
Uvaldo was shot in the arm and then the back of the head, according to a verified GoFundMe campaign. His wife and grandson also sustained injuries, Uvaldo-Mendez said.
Uvaldo-Mendez told CNN that her mother got struck with bullet fragments on her forehead and hand and added that while she was physically doing OK, "emotionally, she's distraught."
Eduardo Uvaldo and his wife celebrated 50 years of marriage a few months ago, his daughter said, adding, "his four daughters and my mom were his everything."
Uvaldo-Mendez described her father as hard-working: From time to time he liked to remind his daughters that he worked for 30 years and never missed a single day, she said.
He tended to avoid parades because he doesn't like crowds, she said -- but he did like the one at Highland Park and it was the only one he attended annually.
He will turn 70 on Friday, his daughter said.
Another facility, Highland Park Hospital, received 26 patients, said Dr. Brigham Temple, the medical director of the NorthShore University Health System.
The patients ranged in age from 8 years old to 85 years old, and four or five were children, Temple said.
Barbara Medina, 46, was also injured -- not by gunfire, but by the stampede as people fled the area in an effort to escape the chaos.
Medina was marching in the parade when she heard gunshots, she told CNN. A sea of people rushed toward her, so she dropped a banner she was holding, grabbed her 7-year-old daughter and her scooter and ran. She was separated from her 12-year-old son and her father.
At one point, Medina tripped on her scooter and fell on her left arm. It wasn't until hours later -- and after she made it to safety with her daughter and learned her son and father were also safe -- that Medina went to a medical facility and was diagnosed with a broken proximal radius.
"I'm just grateful that we're all safe," she said. "It'll be a long healing process."