What we know so far about the victims of the July Fourth parade shooting

What was supposed to be a patriotic celebration turned into a day of tragedy and fear when a gunman killed seven people and injured dozens more at a July Fourth parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

Now, yet another community in America is grieving the loss of family and friends. Among those killed are the parents of a 2-year-old boy, two beloved grandfathers and a lifelong synagogue member.

Irina and Kevin McCarthy, ages 35 and 37, were identified by the Lake County Coroner's Office on Tuesday. Their son, Aiden, was found alive and taken to safety in the aftermath of the violence, the family told CNN.

Katherine Goldstein, 64, of Highland Park; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63, of Highland Park; Stephen Straus, 88, of Highland Park; and Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78, of Morelos, Mexico, were the four other victims identified. A seventh victim died at a hospital outside Lake County, according to the coroner's office.

In total, about 45 people were injured or killed in the shooting, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Here's what we know about the lives lost:

