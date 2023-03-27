Here's a look at trending topics from today, March 27:

Nashville shooting

The suspect in a Nashville school shooting on Monday had drawn a detailed map of the school, including potential entry points, and conducted surveillance before killing three students and three adults in the latest in a series of mass shootings in a country growing increasingly unnerved by bloodshed in schools.

The suspect, who was killed by police, is believed to be a former student at The Covenant School in Nashville, where the shooting took place.

The shooter was armed with two “assault-style” weapons — a rifle and a pistol — as well as a handgun, authorities said. At least two of them were believed to have been obtained legally in the Nashville area.

The victims were identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all 9 years old, and adults Cynthia Peak, 61; Katherine Koonce, 60; and Mike Hill, 61.

Get the rest of the story here:

First Citizens Bank

In a milestone moment for the banking crisis, a company has purchased most of what's left of the bank that started the meltdown.

First Citizens Bank has purchased the remaining assets, deposits and loans of Silicon Valley Bank, the US lender that failed earlier this month and kicked off the crisis, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said in a statement late Sunday.

Investors were relieved to hear that the remnants of SVB have finally found a strong home, as it could mean the crisis is beginning to ease.

Shares of First Citizens soared more than 47% in morning trading — not only wiping out the losses First Citizens stock suffered since SVB's collapse, but also bringing the bank's taking shares to their highest point since November. Other bank stocks also rose in morning trading.

Read more about it here:

Lamar Jackson

Former NFL Most Valuable Player and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wrote on social media Monday that he has requested a trade from the team.

"As of March 2nd, I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that's has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the super bowl," the 26-year-old wrote.

On March 7, Baltimore applied the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson after failing to come to terms on a long-term contract over the last two years.

The tag means that Jackson is free to negotiate with other franchises, but should he sign an offer sheet with another team, the Ravens will have five days to either match the deal or receive two first-round picks in return.

Find out more here:

***

Get more on today's trending topics here:

Disney layoffs

Succession