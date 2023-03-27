Here's a look at trending topics from today, March 27:
Nashville shooting
The suspect in a Nashville school shooting on Monday had drawn a detailed map of the school, including potential entry points, and conducted surveillance before killing three students and three adults in the latest in a series of mass shootings in a country growing increasingly unnerved by bloodshed in schools.
The suspect, who was killed by police, is believed to be a former student at The Covenant School in Nashville, where the shooting took place.
The shooter was armed with two “assault-style” weapons — a rifle and a pistol — as well as a handgun, authorities said. At least two of them were believed to have been obtained legally in the Nashville area.
The victims were identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all 9 years old, and adults Cynthia Peak, 61; Katherine Koonce, 60; and Mike Hill, 61.
First Citizens Bank
In a milestone moment for the banking crisis, a company has purchased most of what's left of the bank that started the meltdown.
First Citizens Bank has purchased the remaining assets, deposits and loans of Silicon Valley Bank, the US lender that failed earlier this month and kicked off the crisis, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said in a statement late Sunday.
Investors were relieved to hear that the remnants of SVB have finally found a strong home, as it could mean the crisis is beginning to ease.
Shares of First Citizens soared more than 47% in morning trading — not only wiping out the losses First Citizens stock suffered since SVB's collapse, but also bringing the bank's taking shares to their highest point since November. Other bank stocks also rose in morning trading.
Lamar Jackson
Former NFL Most Valuable Player and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wrote on social media Monday that he has requested a trade from the team.
"As of March 2nd, I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that's has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the super bowl," the 26-year-old wrote.
On March 7, Baltimore applied the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson after failing to come to terms on a long-term contract over the last two years.
The tag means that Jackson is free to negotiate with other franchises, but should he sign an offer sheet with another team, the Ravens will have five days to either match the deal or receive two first-round picks in return.
Disney layoffs
Succession
This morning's top headlines: Monday, March 27
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has delayed his contentious judicial overhaul plan on after a wave of mass protests. The Israeli leader said Monday that he wants to give time to seek a compromise with his political opponents. Netanyahu spoke after tens of thousands of people demonstrated outside the parliament building in Jerusalem. It was the latest in three months of mass protests. His announcement appeared to calm some of the tensions that have fueled three tumultuous months of unrest. Israel's main labor union called off a general strike. But it failed to address the underlying issues that have polarized the nation, and the anti-government protest movement vowed to intensify its efforts.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has opened her weeklong trip to Africa by pledging support for Ghana, a democratic pillar in the region that’s being squeezed by an economic crisis and security concerns. The visit comes as fears of terrorism and Russian mercenaries are rippling through West Africa. Harris made a high-profile show of support for Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, who faces rising discontent over inflation after previously overseeing one of the world’s fast-growing economies. Harris announced $100 million in assistance for the region. The administration also is requesting another $139 million from Congress to help Ghana reduce child labor, improve weather forecasting, support local musicians and defend against disease outbreaks.
Help began pouring into one of the poorest regions of the U.S. after a deadly tornado tore a path of destruction in Mississippi even as furious new storms struck Georgia. At least 25 people were killed and dozens of others were injured in Mississippi as the massive storm ripped through several towns on its hour-long path Friday night. On Sunday, search and recovery crews resumed the daunting task of digging through the debris of flattened and battered homes, commercial buildings and municipal offices after hundreds of people were displaced.
All seven bodies have been recovered from the site of a powerful explosion at a chocolate factory in a small town in eastern Pennsylvania. West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag said in a statement Sunday night that none of the victims will be named until officials are certain that all families have been contacted. Earlier, Kaag confirmed to The Associated Press that the fifth body was found Sunday morning by first responders and confirmed dead by the Berks County Coroner’s Office. State and local fire investigators are continuing to examine the scene about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia to try to determine the cause of Friday's blast.
A nuclear-powered U.S. aircraft carrier and its battle group have begun exercises with South Korean warships hours after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles in an apparent protest of the allies’ expanding drills. The seventh missile test this month underscored heightening tensions in the region as both the North’s weapons tests and the U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises have intensified. The launches may have been timed for the arrival of the USS Nimitz and its strike group, including a guided missile cruiser and two destroyers, in waters near Jeju island. Japan's chief Cabinet secretary said North Korea may dial up its testing activity further with more missile launches or even conducting its first nuclear test since September 2017.
Some parts of Twitter’s source code _ the fundamental computer code on which the social network runs _ were leaked online, the social media company said in a legal filing that was first reported by The New York Times. According to the legal document, first filed with the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California on Friday, Twitter had asked GitHub, an internet hosting service for software development, to take down the code where it was posted. The platform complied and said the content had been disabled, according to the filing. The company also asked the court to identify the alleged individual or group that posted the information without Twitter’s authorization.
Adele has announced that she’s extending her Las Vegas residency with 34 more dates between June and November and also plans to release a concert film. Saturday night’s show was the last performance in the British singer's original “Weekends With Adele” series that covered 34 dates since last November on the Las Vegas Strip. Her representatives said Adele’s shows will resume at the Colosseum on June 16 and run through Nov. 4. The June performances will be recorded as a concert special.
Prince Harry is in a London court as the lawyer for a group of British tabloids prepared to ask a judge to toss out lawsuits by the prince, Elton John and several other celebrities who allege phone tapping and other invasions of privacy. Monday's hearing involves one of several lawsuits Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, has brought against the media. It is expected to last four days. Harry’s presence at the High Court in London is a sign of the importance he places on the case.
“John Wick: Chapter 4,” the fourth installment in the Keanu Reeves assassin series, debuted with a franchise-best $73.5 million at the box office. That is according to studio estimates Sunday. The Lionsgate film, starring Reeves as the reluctant-but-not-that-reluctant killer John Wick, exceeded both expectations and previous opening weekends in the R-rated franchise. Since first launching in 2014 with “John Wick,” the Chad Stahelski-directed series has steadily grown as a ticket-seller with each sequel. After its disappointing debut last weekend, the superhero sequel “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” slumped to second place with $9.7 million in its second weekend. The Warner Bros. release dropped steeply, tumbling 68% from its launch.
Everyone’s heard of UConn. The rest of the participants in next weekend's Final Four may need name tags. When they travel to Houston to play for the national title, Florida Atlantic, San Diego State and Miami will all be making their first appearances at the Final Four. It's the first time since 1970 that three first-timers all showed up in the same year. There will be no No. 1 seed at the Final Four for the first time since 2011. Instead, there will be a 9 seed in Florida Atlantic, two 5s in SDSU and Miami, and a 4 seed in UConn, which opens as an overwhelming favorite.