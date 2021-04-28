 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What to watch for during Biden's 1st big speech to Congress
0 comments
spotlight AP

What to watch for during Biden's 1st big speech to Congress

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Vice President Kamala Devi Harris, the first woman, first Black person, first South Asian American and first alumna of a Historically Black Colleges and Universities institution to be elected vice president of the United States, will soon add another first to her career.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is putting the finishing touches on his first address to a joint session of Congress, a prime-time speech on Wednesday night on the eve of his 100th day in office. Biden will use the speech before lawmakers and a broader viewing audience to talk about what he's accomplished in the opening months of his presidency and to lay out his other domestic and foreign policy priorities.

***

MORE COVERAGE

***

MORE FROM BIDEN'S FIRST 100 DAYS

***

BIDEN'S FAMILIES AND EDUCATION PLAN

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fed keeps key rate near zero to bolster economy

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News