What to watch as Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearings begin

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee begins historic confirmation hearings Monday for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.
Barring a significant misstep by the 51-year-old Jackson, a federal judge for the past nine years, Democrats who control the Senate by the slimmest of margins intend to wrap up her confirmation before Easter.
Jackson is expected to present an opening statement Monday afternoon, then answer questions from the committee's 11 Democrats and 11 Republicans over the next two days. She will be introduced by Thomas B. Griffith, a retired judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, and Lisa M. Fairfax, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School.
Jackson appeared before the same committee last year, after President Joe Biden chose her to fill an opening on the federal appeals court in Washington, just down the hill from the Supreme Court.
Her testimony will give most Americans, as well as the Senate, their most extensive look yet at the Harvard-trained lawyer with a resume that includes two years as a federal public defender. That makes her the first nominee with significant criminal defense experience since Thurgood Marshall, the first Black American to serve on the nation's highest court.
What to watch as Jackson's Supreme Court hearings begin
Four days of hearings
Similar to past practice, the committee will examine Jackson's record over four days. She will give an opening statement on Monday, and members of the committee will give their opening remarks. She won't face questioning until Tuesday and Wednesday, when the 22 committee members will each have 30 minutes to question her. If there is a second round of questioning, they will have 20 minutes each.
Jackson won't be in the hearing room on Thursday, when legal experts and representatives of the American Bar Association testify on her legal record.
After the hearings conclude, the committee will vote on sending her nomination to the full Senate. Democrats hope to confirm Jackson by April 8, when they leave Washington for a two-week spring recess.
First Black woman nominee
The court was made up entirely of white men for almost two centuries. Justice Clarence Thomas and the late Thurgood Marshall are the only two Black men who have been justices — confirmed in 1991 and 1967, respectively. There has never been a Black woman on the court.
Biden pledged during his 2020 campaign that he would nominate a Black woman to the court if he had the chance. Some Republicans criticized that pledge, saying it was "offensive" or akin to affirmative action.
But Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he doesn't have a problem with Biden's pledge. He has signaled to his conference to focus on topics other than Jackson's race.
Republican breakthrough?
Democrats can confirm Jackson without any Republican support because Vice President Kamala Harris can cast a tiebreaking vote in the 50-50 Senate. Democrats are still lobbying Republicans they think are open to voting for Jackson in hopes that she will be able to be seated on the court with some bipartisan backing.
Maine Sen. Susan Collins (pictured) is the most likely Republican to support her, suggesting after a 90-minute meeting this month that she was inclined to vote yes on confirmation. Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska joined Collins in voting to confirm Jackson to the appeals court last year, but both have indicated that they may not vote for her this time.
It's unlikely that any other Republicans will vote for Jackson, though most say they are waiting until after the hearings to decide.
GOP lines of attack
Republicans who have met with Jackson have given varied reasons that they might not vote for her. They have cited her representation of Guantanamo Bay detainees as a public defender more than a decade ago, the liberal advocacy groups that support her and broad arguments that she may be "soft on crime" because of her record as a public defender.
The most pointed criticism so far has come from Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, who posted a lengthy Twitter thread Wednesday evening that charged her with being soft on pedophiles in her time at the U.S. Sentencing Commission. Democrats and the White House pushed back strongly on his arguments, claiming they were cherry-picked and void of context.
Many Republicans have been muted in their criticism of Jackson, preferring to focus on other election-year issues like inflation. But Hawley and GOP Sens, Ted Cruz of Texas and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, all committee members, are considering runs for the presidency in 2024 and may try and burnish their conservative credentials by attacking Jackson's record.
Pandemic precautions
Like Justice Amy Coney Barrett's Senate hearings in October 2020, some health precautions will be taken in the committee room. Senators will be spaced out from each other and the general public will not be allowed in.
While the safety measures are to prevent the spread of COVID-19 amid a spate of recent cases in the Capitol, they will also serve the purpose of keeping protesters out. Angry protesters flooded the Senate hallways during the 2017 and 2018 confirmations of Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, but the public is just beginning to return to the Capitol for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic and the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.
HOW TO WATCH What time is the hearing set to begin?
Monday's hearing will begin at 11 a.m. ET, with opening statements from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, an introduction of Jackson by Judge Thomas Griffith, formerly of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, and Lisa Fairfax, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, and Jackson's opening statement. Committee members will begin questioning the nominee on Tuesday, starting at 9 a.m. ET. There will be hearings everyday through Thursday.
Where will it take place?
The hearings will take place in the Hart Senate Office Building.
Where can I watch it?
Livestreams of the Supreme Court confirmation hearing will be easy to find online. Cable news networks also are planning to show much of the hearings.
The path to Supreme Court confirmation can be a grueling one.
AP graphic
The 7 senators to watch in Supreme Court confirmation process
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin made one of his first calls to Collins after Justice Stephen Breyer announced in January that he will retire this summer. The Maine senator, who voted against Justice Amy Coney Barrett, former President Donald Trump's nominee for Supreme Court in 2020, is perhaps Democrats' best chance for a Republican crossover vote.
"I'm reaching out to the Republicans and saying the nominee will be available for you to get to know them," and answer any questions, Durbin said then of his conversation with Collins, who is a moderate. She responded that she appreciated the offer.
Collins has called for Democrats to take the process deliberatively and slowly as they have made clear they want to move swiftly. Asked about Jackson before she was nominated, Collins said she would "certainly give her every consideration" but she had not met her personally and would have to look at her more recent record. On Friday, Collins said she would conduct a "thorough vetting" and meet with the nominee in the coming weeks.
AP file
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.
Graham pushed Biden to pick a South Carolinian — federal district court Judge J. Michelle Childs. While the White House said Childs was under consideration, the president eventually picked the more experienced Jackson instead.
Unlike almost all of his current colleagues, the mercurial Graham has long said the Senate should confirm a president's nominees, no matter the party. And along with Collins and Murkowski, he is one of the only Republicans to have voted for many of Biden's lower court picks. But he said earlier this month that if the nominee wasn't Childs, whom he considers more moderate than Jackson, his vote would be more "problematic."
Graham said he was also pushing Childs because she had not attended college or law school at Harvard or Yale, unlike Jackson and almost every justice on the court. "The Harvard-Yale train to the Supreme Court continues to run unabated," Graham said in a statement after Biden's announcement on Friday.
AP file
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska
Along with Collins, Murkowski is one of the most moderate Republican members of the Senate and has expressed concerns about whether the court could overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing a right to an abortion. But she is up for reelection this year in her conservative state, and she has signaled she may not be inclined to cross party lines.
In a statement Friday, she said she looks forward to meeting with Jackson but "I've been clear that previously voting to confirm an individual to a lower court does not signal how I will vote for a Supreme Court justice." She added that "being confirmed to the Supreme Court — the nation's highest tribunal, and a lifetime appointment — is an incredibly high bar to achieve."
In January, she told Alaska station KDLL that "there is a pretty tangible difference between being on a district court, a circuit court and the Supreme Court."
AP file
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa
Grassley, the top Republican on the Judiciary panel, is a longtime member of the committee and oversaw the confirmation of two of Trump's three picks as the then-chairman. He will almost certainly vote against Jackson's nomination, but his role will nonetheless be important as Republicans strategize over how much to criticize her and whether to throw up procedural hurdles to slow the nomination.
Durbin has said he and Grassley are good friends and they have stayed in touch through the process. They visited the White House together earlier this month to discuss the pick with Biden, who served in the Senate with both of them.
In a statement Friday, Grassley congratulated Jackson and said he has "no intention of degrading the advice and consent role" of the Senate, referring to the bitter confirmation battles over Trump's three Supreme Court nominees. While some Democrats have speculated that Judiciary committee Republicans may boycott a committee vote, a move that could delay the confirmation, Grassley said he intends to "show up and do the job that Iowans pay me to do."
AP file
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
Like Grassley, McConnell is unlikely to vote for Jackson. But his comments on her nomination will signal to the rest of the conference how to proceed as they decide how aggressively to oppose it.
In a statement Friday, McConnell questioned Jackson's productivity on the appeals court and the support for her from some liberal advocacy groups. But he has also tried to dissuade his colleagues from bringing up her race after several of them criticized Biden for saying he would nominate a Black woman.
"Honestly, I did not think that was inappropriate," McConnell said earlier this week. He promised the nominee will be "respectfully vetted."
AP file
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
Manchin and Sinema drew the ire of liberal groups, and many of their fellow Democrats, after they helped block a wide-ranging package of Biden's signature policy goals. But that opposition has not carried over to Biden's judicial nominees, as both senators have voted for every single one of them.
Neither has given any indication they will oppose his Supreme Court pick. Manchin said on a West Virginia radio show last month that "It would be the character of the person" that matters, even if the nominee is more liberal than he is. On Friday, Manchin said he will examine Jackson's legal qualifications and judicial philosophy and meet with her "before determining whether to provide my consent."
AP file
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.
Sinema said in a statement that Jackson's nomination "represents a historic milestone for our country" and she will consider it based on whether she is "professionally qualified, believes in the role of an independent judiciary, and can be trusted to faithfully interpret and uphold the rule of law."
AP file
