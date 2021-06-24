 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What to know as Derek Chauvin sentenced in George Floyd's death
0 comments
alert

What to know as Derek Chauvin sentenced in George Floyd's death

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd, will be sentenced Friday by a Minnesota judge.

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin faces sentencing Friday in the death of George Floyd, with a judge weighing a prison term experts say could be as much as 30 years.

Chauvin, 45, was convicted in April of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for pressing his knee against Floyd's neck for about 9 1/2 minutes as the Black man said he couldn't breathe. It was an act captured on bystander video, which prompted protests around the world.

George Floyd

A general view shows the site where George Floyd was killed by then-Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, who is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.

Here's what to watch for in a hearing that could run as long as two hours. Scroll further for an interactive summary of the case.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden offers federal help after building collapse

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News