 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

What to know about polio spreading in New York

  • 0

The polio virus has been found in New York City sewage, but officials are stressing that the highest risk is for people who haven't been vaccinated.

Polio was once one of the nation's most feared diseases, with annual outbreaks causing thousands of cases of paralysis. Its elimination in the U.S., officially declared in 1979, is considered one of the nation's greatest public health victories. Yet cases have cropped up occasionally since then, often among people who had traveled to other countries.

Recently, an unvaccinated young adult north of New York City contracted polio. On Friday, health officials in the nation's largest city said they had found the virus in wastewater samples, suggesting it was spreading among the unvaccinated.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Trump pleads the Fifth, everything you need to know about the Brittney Griner trial, and more of the week's top news

Donald Trump wouldn't answer questions under oath in the long-running civil investigation into his business dealings, and WNBA star Brittney Griner was convicted Thursday in Russia of drug possession. Get that and more of the week's top news here.

Trump says he took the Fifth Amendment in NY investigation
National
breaking

Trump says he took the Fifth Amendment in NY investigation

  • By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MICHAEL R. SISAK, Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Donald Trump says he invoked the Fifth Amendment and wouldn't answer questions under oath in the N.Y. civil investigation into his business dealings.

Griner sentenced to 9 years in prison by Russian judge
National
breaking

Griner sentenced to 9 years in prison by Russian judge

  • By JIM HEINTZ, Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

A judge in Russia has sentenced American basketball player Brittney Griner on drug charges to nine years in prison.

29 most anticipated board games of GenCon 2022
Entertainment
spotlight

29 most anticipated board games of GenCon 2022

  • Jason Dean
  • Updated
  • 0

GenCon, the premiere conventions for board game enthusiasts begins this weekend, with some of the hottest new games being show. Which are peop…

Notable Deaths in 2022
Television News

Notable Deaths in 2022

  • Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

A look at the entertainers, athletes, leaders and other notable people we've lost this year.

Update: Griner apologizes in closing arguments; Russian prosecutors seek 9 1/2-year sentence
National
breaking

Update: Griner apologizes in closing arguments; Russian prosecutors seek 9 1/2-year sentence

  • By JIM HEINTZ, Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Russian prosecutors have asked a court to sentence American basketball star Brittney Griner to 9 1/2 years in prison. Coverage of closing arguments here.

Python hunt! 800 compete to remove Florida's invasive snakes
National
spotlight

Python hunt! 800 compete to remove Florida's invasive snakes

  • The Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

"This is significant because every python removed is one less invasive species preying on our native birds, mammals and reptiles," said Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis.

David McCullough, Pulitzer-winning historian, dies at 89
National
breaking

David McCullough, Pulitzer-winning historian, dies at 89

  • By HILLEL ITALIE, AP National Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

David McCullough, the Pulitzer Prize-winning historian who wrote lovingly crafted narratives about subjects from John Adams to the Brooklyn Bridge, has died.

Cracker Barrel sparks uproar with 'woke,' plant-based sausage option
National
spotlight

Cracker Barrel sparks uproar with 'woke,' plant-based sausage option

  • By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business
  • Updated
  • 0

Many Cracker Barrel customers are mad about the option of a meat alternative. Several called it a "woke" addition to the menu.

Update: Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
National
breaking

Update: Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death

  • By RUSS BYNUM, Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Travis McMichael, the white man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery, was sentenced Monday to life in prison for committing a federal hate crime.

Roger E. Mosley, 'Magnum, P.I.' star, dies at 83 after car crash
Television News
spotlight

Roger E. Mosley, 'Magnum, P.I.' star, dies at 83 after car crash

  • By Chuck Johnston and Nouran Salahieh, CNN
  • Updated
  • 0

He was best known for his role as helicopter pilot Theodore "TC" Calvin on the 1980s hit show "Magnum, P.I.," starring alongside Tom Selleck.

US to declare monkeypox a public health emergency
Health, Medicine and Fitness
breaking

US to declare monkeypox a public health emergency

  • By ZEKE MILLER, MIKE STOBBE and MICHAEL BALSAMO
  • Updated
  • 0

The U.S. will declare a public health emergency to bolster the federal response to the outbreak of monkeypox that already has infected more than 6,600 Americans, according to AP sources

Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid
National
alert

Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid

  • By DYLAN LOVAN, Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

The U.S. Justice Department has charged four Louisville police officers involved in the deadly Breonna Taylor raid with civil rights violations.

Photos: The scene outside Mar-a-Lago after FBI searches Trump's Florida estate
National

Photos: The scene outside Mar-a-Lago after FBI searches Trump's Florida estate

  • Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Supporters of the former president gathered outside Mar-a-Lago on Monday after Trump said the FBI searched his Florida home.

Actress Anne Heche has 'long recovery ahead' after car crash
Entertainment
spotlight

Actress Anne Heche has 'long recovery ahead' after car crash

  • By Chloe Melas and Cheri Mossburg, CNN
  • Updated
  • 0

The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it ran off the road and collided with a residence, authorities said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Summer hailstorm creates winter wonderland in Wyoming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News