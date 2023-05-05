Police say a 21-year-old who was a student at the University of California, Davis, until last week was arrested on accusations of fatally stabbing two people and wounding another in attacks that terrified the quiet college community. Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel says Carlos Dominguez was taken into custody after 15 people called in reports of a person who matched the description of the suspect in a local park. Pytel says that Dominguez had a large knife in his backpack. He was wearing the same clothes described by witnesses who saw the third stabbing. Pytel says police believe Dominguez is responsible for all three stabbings. It wasn’t immediately clear if Dominguez had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.