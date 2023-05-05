Here's a look at trending topics for today — Friday, May 5:
Kentucky Derby
The cast of characters for the 149th Kentucky Derby was rewritten in the days before the race. What didn't change: Forte is the early 3-1 favorite on Saturday in a seemingly wide-open field of 19 horses.
Four horses were scratched — Practical Move, Lord Miles, Continuar and Skinner — and three horses waiting on the also-eligible list moved into the field. They are Cyclone Mischief, Mandarin Hero and King Russell.
Last year's Derby was a stunner: 80-1 shot Rich Strike weaved his way through traffic and came rushing up the rail to win. NBC Sports' overhead replay of the race was viewed more than 36 million times.
A crowd of about 150,000 is expected to jam Churchill Downs to wager and watch the 1 1/4-mile Derby. Post time is 6:57 p.m. EDT.
King Charles III
King Charles III's coronation Saturday will mix of a thousand-year tradition with the streaming age.
The pomp and ceremony will be unmissable for U.K. residents, but what about royal watchers across the Atlantic? There are plenty of options to watch the regalia-heavy event that serves as a formal confirmation of King Charles' dual role as head of state and titular leader of the Church of England — for those willing to wake up early enough.
It will be Britain's first coronation for a new monarch in 70 years. Here's what you should know:
This morning's top headlines: Friday, May 5
Authorities say a gunman apparently firing at random killed eight people and wounded 14 in two Serbian villages. Thursday's attack shook a nation still in the throes of grief over a mass shooting at a school a day earlier. Police arrested a suspect Friday after an all-night search. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called the latest shooting an attack on the whole nation. He says the person arrested wore a T-shirt bearing a pro-Nazi slogan although he did not specify a motive. It came a day after a 13-year-old boy used his father’s guns to kill eight fellow students and a guard at a school in the capital. The bloodshed sent shockwaves through a Balkan nation scarred by wars, but unused to mass murders.
When King Charles III is crowned on Saturday, soldiers carrying flags from the Bahamas, South Africa, Tuvalu and beyond will be marching alongside British troops to honor king and country. For some, it’s an affirmation of a friendship between Britain and its former colonies. But for many others in the Commonwealth of nations, Charles’ coronation is seen with apathy at best. Most of the Commonwealth's 56 member nations are former colonies the British Empire. In those countries, the coronation is an occasion to recall colonialism’s painful and bloody past. In the Caribbean, especially, the spectacular display of pageantry in London will jar with growing calls to sever all ties with the monarchy.
First lady Jill Biden is in London for the coronation of King Charles III. President Joe Biden sent his wife to represent the United States at Saturday's coronation. No American president has ever attended a British coronation. Jill Biden is spending much of Friday with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's wife, Akshata Murty. The first lady returns to Washington on Sunday. Jill Biden has visited London before, joining Prince Harry to celebrate the athletic grit of wounded service members, discussing the value of early childhood education with Princess Kate and sipping tea poured by Queen Elizabeth II.
Senate Democrats are trying hard to pressure Republicans into resolving the menacing impasse on the nation's debt ceiling. In a combative hearing Thursday, the Democrats argued that a bill to raise the limit on federal borrowing, recently passed by the Republican House majority, would also force painful cuts in government services if it becomes law. It’s just the latest jousting in Congress over the debt limit, a legal limit on government borrowing that has been raised repeatedly in recent years. Urgency around the issue intensified this week as the Treasury Department announced that the “extraordinary measures” being used to avoid a devastating government default could run out on June 1.
A man recorded by a security camera fatally shooting his manager at a fast food restaurant in south Georgia is also suspected of killing his mother and grandmother at their nearby homes before taking his own life. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Thursday evening that 26-year-old Kentavious White fatally shot himself at the McDonald's restaurant where he worked after killing the manager. The GBI said two of White's relatives were also slain at their homes. Coroner C. Verlyn Brock in Colquitt County said those two victims were White's mother and grandmother. The GBI identified the McDonald's manager as Amia Smith. The names of the two other victims were not immediately released. About 15,000 people live in Moultrie near the Georgia-Florida line.
America’s employers added a healthy 253,000 jobs in April, evidence of a labor market that still shows surprising resilience despite rising interest rates, chronically high inflation and a banking crisis that could weaken the economy. The unemployment rate dipped to 3.4%, matching a 54-year low. The jobless rate fell in part, though, because 43,000 people left the labor force, the first drop since November, and were no longer counted as unemployed. While hiring was solid in April, it was much weaker in February and March than the government had previously estimated. Job gains for those months was downgraded by a combined 149,000.
The Republican-controlled North Carolina legislature has approved and sent to the governor a ban on nearly all abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy in response to last year’s overturning of Roe v. Wade at the U.S. Supreme Court. The measure passed by the Senate on Thursday lowers the time restriction from the current 20 weeks. The House passed the bill Wednesday in a similar party-line vote. Abortion-rights supporter Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has said he’ll veto the bill, but the GOP has enough voting power to override it if members are united. The measure has far-reaching consequences. Before its passage, women from nearby states with restrictive laws had traveled to North Carolina for abortions in later stages of pregnancy.
Republican members of the Oregon Senate have extended their boycott into a second day, delaying bills on gun safety, abortion rights and gender-affirming health care. The stayaway prevented a quorum, a tactic that minority Republican lawmakers have used in the past. But this time — if they continue to stay away — they’ll be testing a new law that was passed overwhelmingly by Oregonians in a ballot measure last November. That law bans lawmakers who have 10 or more unexcused absences from running for reelection. The boycott comes as several statehouses around the nation have been battlegrounds between conservatives and liberals.
A lawyer for a Colorado woman who repeatedly stabbed and then shot her 11-year-old stepson before driving his body across the country says the brutality of the attack is the strongest evidence that the killing was the result of a “psychotic break.” The claim came during closing arguments in Letecia Stauch's trial in the killing of Gannon Stauch. Her lawyer says a “psychotic break” is the only explanation that makes sense. But the district attorney said they had shown that Stauch killed the boy because she hated him and saw it as a way to hurt her husband, whom she planned to leave.
Police say a 21-year-old who was a student at the University of California, Davis, until last week was arrested on accusations of fatally stabbing two people and wounding another in attacks that terrified the quiet college community. Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel says Carlos Dominguez was taken into custody after 15 people called in reports of a person who matched the description of the suspect in a local park. Pytel says that Dominguez had a large knife in his backpack. He was wearing the same clothes described by witnesses who saw the third stabbing. Pytel says police believe Dominguez is responsible for all three stabbings. It wasn’t immediately clear if Dominguez had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
American bars and restaurants gear up every year for Cinco de Mayo, offering special deals on Mexican food and alcoholic drinks for a May 5 commemoration that is barely celebrated south of the border. In the United States, the date is largely seen as a celebration of Mexican American culture stretching back to the 1800s in California. Typical festivities include parades, street food, mariachi competitions and whirling baile folklórico dancers in shiny ribbons and ruffled dresses. But for Americans with or without Mexican ancestry, the day has become an excuse to toss back tequila shots with salt and lime.
Klay Thompson scored 30 points with eight 3-pointers, Golden State limited Anthony Davis while allowing LeBron James 23 points, and the defending champion Warriors evened their Western Conference semifinal with the Los Angeles Lakers at one game apiece with a 127-100 win. Stephen Curry added 20 points 12 assists and four rebounds as Splash Brother Thompson shined to help Golden State make 21 more 3-pointers — giving the Warriors an NBA record for most in the first two games of a playoff series at 42. James’ Cavaliers hit 40 against Atlanta in the 2016 second round.
NHL Playoffs: Panthers 2-up versus Maple Leafs, series shifts to Florida; Stars pull even with Kraken
Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves and the Florida Panthers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead in their second-round playoff series. Joe Pavelski scored his fifth goal in two games since returning from concussion protocol with an assist from Wyatt Johnston, his 19-year-old rookie housemate who also scored a goal, and Dallas beat Seattle to tie the second-round series at a game each. A complete recap of Thursday's action.