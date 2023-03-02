WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — Disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh has now been convicted of murder in a trial that attracted intense public attention to the Southern tale of privilege and deceit.

Investigations stemming from the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Murdaugh's wife and son revealed that the prominent South Carolina lawyer stole millions of dollars from largely poor clients' settlements and staged an attempt on his life to secure his surviving son a $12 million life insurance payout, according to authorities.

In the process, true crime enthusiasts, concerned onlookers and many others found the latest subject of their fascination in the yearslong unraveling of a mystery that jurors weighed in a six-week trial that culminated in a deliberation that took less than three hours. Murdaugh, 54, faces 30 years to life in prison without parole for each murder charge when court is scheduled to reconvene for sentencing Friday morning.

Experts say the small town saga’s transformation into an international point of intrigue highlights insights into the human psyche: People are drawn to events that inform their perceptions of threat. And amid the commotion of the trial, some legal observers have found an important opportunity for education.

Coltan Scrivner, a researcher at the Recreational Fear Lab at Aarhus University in Denmark, said a human desire to avoid getting duped has developed into a natural curiosity about signs of danger. Those cues, he said, are especially strong when the schemes involve the rich and powerful like the Murdaugh family.

“We put it in our rolodex of possible simulations of what could happen in a bad situation,” Scrivner said.

Amanda Vicary, a psychology professor at Illinois Wesleyan University, said the obsession with true crime is largely driven by women interested in its self-protective lessons. Many followers might subconsciously ask themselves what they need to look for in their own lives, she said.

Plus, the Murdaugh case’s many aspects — mystery, forensics, family, finances — have appealed to a variety of interests.

“Most popular true crime stories might only have one or two of those elements,” Vicaray said. “It has a little something for everything going on right now.”

Stephanie Truesdale, an upstate South Carolina teacher whose crocheted dolls of prominent figures in the case went viral on social media, said the combination of a wealthy family’s fall from grace and the many unexpected developments piqued her attention from the start. She said she's been particularly interested to see how the state’s legal system treats “one of their own.”

Although the dolls garnered praise, some other displays of public interest in the case have been less well-received. Several trespassers were found last weekend taking selfies outside the feed room where Paul Murdaugh died, according to defense attorney Dick Harpootlian. He described it as the “most distasteful thing” he had ever seen.

“If people are really paying attention, they could really learn a lot from what’s going on right now, instead of just the more gruesome aspect of things,” Truesdale said.

