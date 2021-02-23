What kindness brought to folks featured in 'One Good Thing'

———

Bonnie Matthews' 6-year-old son Chip got a birthday gift of $2 from mail carrier Tawanna Purter after the two struck up an unlikely pandemic friendship. She reached out to say the AP's November article and video made the holidays “so much more special.”

The Opelika, Alabama, family heard from relatives and friends all over, and strangers sent well-wishes and small amounts of money for both Chip and older sister Bennett, 8.

After Matthews lost her job as a counselor at a private school that had allowed for her kids to attend, the “kindness, grace and love” the family experienced reaffirmed her faith in a divine plan — if not for the pandemic, Chip would have been in school and wouldn’t have met Purter.

Chip still looks for her each day from the window. Purter invited the two kids to her son Joshua’s birthday party in December, and a playground play date is in the works.

“You have truly impacted my family, and obviously many around us nationwide," Matthews wrote.