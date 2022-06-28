Stacker delved into the history of the pink tax and how it’s affecting women.
What is the 'pink tax' and how is it impacting women?
- Leesa Davis, Stacker
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Texas school district announced an updated dress code for the upcoming school year, banning hoodies and limiting who can wear dresses and skirts.
A customer who reportedly was upset because his sandwich contained too much mayonnaise opened fire and killed a Subway employee on Sunday in Atlanta, Georgia.
More than 4 months after being arrested at a Moscow airport, Brittney Griner appeared in court Monday. Full coverage here.
The Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, ending nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion. Live coverage here, including the full opinion and dissent, a photo gallery from outside the Supreme Court and more.
More people were taken to hospitals Monday in a presumed migrant smuggling attempt near San Antonio, Tex. that may be the deadliest outcome of thousands of similar attempts.
President Donald Trump lunged at a Secret Service agent, putting his hand on the man’s throat after he was told he would not be taken to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to testimony by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.
The Supreme Court has struck down a restrictive New York gun law in a major ruling for gun rights that is expected to impact half a dozen populous states.
The Supreme Court has sided with a football coach from Washington state who sought to kneel and pray on the field after games.
5-year-old boy dies after being left in car while his mother prepared for birthday party, police say
A 5-year-old boy died after his mother left him inside a car outside the family's home in Houston while she prepared for her daughter's birthday party, police said.
The Southwest Chief was carrying about 243 passengers and 12 crew members when the collision happened near Mendon at 12:42 p.m., Amtrak said. Eight cars and two locomotives derailed.