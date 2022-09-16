 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

What is the future of cannabis at a national level? | Here Weed Go! podcast

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

On this episode of Here Weed Go!, host Eddie Celaya is in New York City and he's talking about just how widespread this marijuana movement is in the land of the free.

To help give some context to just how far the country has come in the last 10 to 15 years when it comes to pot, the guest for this episode is Ricardo Baca. As the original marijuana editor for the Denver Post, Baca covered the first-of-its-kind adult-use recreational rollout in Colorado.

More recently, as the founder and CEO of Denver-based, cannabis-focused PR/ad firm Grasslands, Baca has helped companies, brands and individuals within the industry tell their stories to a larger, more mainstream audience.

People are also reading…

The discussion touches on how much public perception on cannabis has changed, what new emerging cannabis-friendly state investors and tourists should look out for next, and just how close the industry is to producing it’s first huge (think Coca-Cola or Kleenex) mainstream brand.

MORE INFO

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Where will King Charles live?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News