What is the future of cannabis at a national level? | Here Weed Go! podcast

On this episode of Here Weed Go!, host Eddie Celaya is in New York City and he's talking about just how widespread this marijuana movement is in the land of the free.

To help give some context to just how far the country has come in the last 10 to 15 years when it comes to pot, the guest for this episode is Ricardo Baca. As the original marijuana editor for the Denver Post, Baca covered the first-of-its-kind adult-use recreational rollout in Colorado.

More recently, as the founder and CEO of Denver-based, cannabis-focused PR/ad firm Grasslands, Baca has helped companies, brands and individuals within the industry tell their stories to a larger, more mainstream audience.

The discussion touches on how much public perception on cannabis has changed, what new emerging cannabis-friendly state investors and tourists should look out for next, and just how close the industry is to producing it’s first huge (think Coca-Cola or Kleenex) mainstream brand.

Grasslands website: https://mygrasslands.com/who-we-are/

More Here Weed Go! content: TucsonMarijuanaGuide.com

Here Weed Go! social media: https://linktr.ee/hereweedgo