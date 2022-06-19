What happens when one of the country's biggest tourist attractions suddenly closes?

CODY — Gustavo Hernandez has tried for five years to visit Yellowstone National Park. A string of family tragedies kept him home several summers in a row. His brother passed away, and then his parents got sick, one after the other. And by the time he felt ready to travel again, the pandemic shut him down.

At last, this summer, it was time. “I said, one way or another, we’re going. So we packed up an RV. And …”

“And the trip was almost canceled,” said his wife, Suzette Pinero. Gustavo had his own health scare that nearly forced the couple and their 13-year-old daughter, Jasmine, to postpone yet again. But, in a rare stroke of good luck, “he was able — we were able — to make this trip,” Suzette said.

The family drove more than 2,000 miles from Miami, Florida, to Cody. They were an hour from the East gate of Yellowstone on Monday when they saw the sign.

ALL ENTRANCES CLOSED.

So they parked their RV at a campground near the gate and waited.

“I was like, OK, maybe it just closed for the day,” Gustavo said. “I had high hopes, but it didn’t happen.”

On Thursday, Gustavo again pulled the car over near the still-secured East gate so Suzette could ask the rangers stationed there if they knew when the park would reopen. Jasmine lay in a nest of blankets and books she’d assembled in the back of the SUV.

They’d driven from the campsite — which lacked cell service — to the gate three times in search of news since their arrival a few days earlier. The excursions took them past a bison and two bears, much to Jasmine’s delight.

But there were no answers to be found. Only assurances from the rangers that the National Park Service was working hard to restore access and would continue to post updates online as decisions were made.

Waiting for word

Yellowstone officials evacuated the northern half of the park, and soon closed the rest, after unheard-of flooding on Monday smashed through roads, tore away bridges and inundated towns nearest the North and Northeast entrances.

The record 2-3 inches of rain that fell along the northernmost edge within 24 hours washed snow from the mountains into the Yellowstone and Lamar rivers and caused them to surge feet higher than ever recorded. The water overtook entire towns, swallowing a handful of Montana homes and pouring into countless others.

It was the first time a flood had forced all five Yellowstone gates to shutter and the first natural disaster to do so since the largest wildfire in its history persisted for five months, and burned one-third of the park, in 1988. Officials suggested it may have been a “thousand-year” flood event — a phenomenon that could become increasingly common with climate change.

The southern gateway communities, largely unharmed, grieved for their neighbors as they tried to figure out what to do with the thousands of stunned tourists whose careful schedules, trips they’d often been planning for a year or more, had been upended.

Like Gustavo and his family, many of those arrivals were first-time visitors who had traveled for multiple days to see the country’s first national park and weren’t sure whether they’d get the chance before they had to leave.

“We’re just hoping and praying,” Suzette said. “I don’t know how much longer we can push this trip.”

“I’m trying to push for a few extra days,” Jasmine said.

Even on Thursday, muddy water churned through the Shoshone River near the East gate, where it had ripped gashes in the riverbanks and left trees flattened, stripped bare, along the lowest hillsides.

When they weren’t unlocking the barrier for the authorized vehicles headed into and out of the park, rangers at the gate patiently fielded questions from the unending procession of tourists who came to pose as close to Yellowstone as they could and ask when they’d be able to go inside. They had to speak up to be heard over the roar of the Shoshone.

But on Thursday, it was still too early to say. The park service knew almost immediately that the far northern reaches of Yellowstone took the brunt of the damage. Officials couldn’t know the extent of the losses until the flooding subsided. They still haven’t been able to estimate how much repairs will cost or how long they will take.

As specifics slowly trickled out, the situation began to crystallize: On Monday, officials said the park would be closed for at least the next two days. Then they said the northern loop, where entire stretches of roads were gone, may be off limits for the rest of the season, while the southern loop could reopen after a week, at the earliest. A Saturday announcement pushed the opening to Wednesday, June 22.

Some people couldn’t stay that long.

Allison Pauken and 15 of her relatives, including her two young daughters, drove to Yellowstone from northern Indiana. They had a permit to spread her grandparents’ ashes in the park. But they’d arrived on Monday, and had to leave on Friday.

“My dad’s going to have to come back, probably with his brothers, and do it sometime,” she said.

Evacuated and rerouted

The night after the park closed, campers and RVs squeezed wherever they could fit in the gateway towns. Tourism workers helped people without local reservations find places to sleep. And they suggested activities to replace what was no longer accessible.

In Cody, some found hikes or rode horses through the public lands closer to town. They went to the Western museum, the rodeo, the gunfight and the cowboy music dinner show. Even Gustavo’s family, and Allison’s, said that while they were disappointed the park had closed, they were still having a good time.

“Cody has really come into its own,” said Tina Hoebelheinrich, executive director of the town’s chamber of commerce. “I have said for a long time that Cody is a destination.”

She pulled out a printed list of all the hotels in Cody. “These were their vacancies for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday,” she said, pointing to numbers written beside the names of each hotel. “We had tons of them.”

Nearly three-quarters of all Yellowstone visitors enter near West Yellowstone or Jackson Hole. Cody welcomes a much smaller share. But its hotels still had room after accommodating all the tourists who sought refuge there. Hoebelheinrich said she expects there to be extra space even when Cody is busiest — the week of the Fourth of July.

“Of all the three gates, I think we’re poised to really be able to handle the extra numbers,” she said.

Backups on backups

As the week wore on, and the closure drew longer, those unable to go into Yellowstone but able to rearrange their plans started to do so.

Kathy McCormick, her husband and their daughter’s young family left from Madison, Wisconsin, and drove all of last weekend. They reached Gardiner, Montana, late Sunday. By Monday morning, before they’d had a chance to enter the park, they were stranded, cut off by floodwater and road damage, and the northern loop was out of commission.

When a route out of Gardiner opened to tourists the following day, the six of them piled back into their two cars and went south.

“We made plan B, and now we’re doing Cody and Devils Tower instead,” Kathy said as her wide-eyed grandsons watched real-life cowboys warm up their horses before the Cody Nite Rodeo.

Many of those in similar circumstances headed to Jackson Hole, where they could visit Grand Teton National Park, and where they hoped they’d be able to access Yellowstone if the barriers lifted before they had to leave.

“I’ve been to Yellowstone before,” said one rodeo-goer about to detour to Grand Teton. It wasn’t where she’d meant to go, but she wasn’t too upset about how it all worked out. “That’s been on my list,” she said. “I’ve never been.”

The problem, for Jackson, was that too many people had the same idea. Its hotels — especially the affordable ones — were booked solid within hours of Yellowstone’s closure. Every two- and three-star hotel reached for comment by the Star-Tribune said it had to turn prospective guests away.

On Thursday evening, the handful of openings left at the Super 8 and Motel 6 were listed at about $270 per room, per night. Other budget hotels cost upwards of $300; some were well over $400. For four or more stars, the price was closer to $600.

The park service is concerned that if it allows unlimited entry to the reopening half of Yellowstone, too many visitors will shift their plans from the northern entrances to the southern ones, overwhelming all three of the gateway towns and packing the park far beyond capacity.

But Cody, in particular, is also worried about the opposite happening. If the people who have saved for years to come to Yellowstone don’t want to make the trip when half the sights are off-limits, the many local businesses sustained by tourism will end up hurting. Again.

“Our community is very aware that we rely heavily on tourism,” Hoebelheinrich said. “After the pandemic, I think all of our small business owners feel that we’re just one bad year away.”

Hoebelheinrich said she’s spoken regularly with Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly since he notified her on Monday that Cody’s gate would close. He’s been running ideas by her as the park service tries to weigh the needs of towns, tourists and the park itself. And so far, she’s optimistic.

An uncertain week

Outdoor guides in Cody aren’t sure what to think.

The town’s tourism industry was already uneasy about how the summer would go: With gasoline prices topping $5 per gallon, and diesel nearing $6, they wondered when costs might start to dissuade visitors. Now they’ll be dealing with a reservation system on top of it.

“Because of the reservation stuff, it might just be the nail in the coffin,” said Blake Clark, co-owner of the Wyoming Trout Guides Fly Shop, which leads fly-fishing trips outside the park. “Or with two entrances closed, is it going to be really busy?”

The cancellations started Monday and have kept on coming. But the store is also seeing a lot of new interest.

“We’ve had people call and say, ‘Hey, we were supposed to go to the northern part of the park in July or August, and we’re obviously not going there, but we’re still going to go somewhere,’” Clark said. The new reservations have basically made up for the losses, but “not knowing how it’s going to play out is a little nerve-wracking.”

For Michael Burns, owner of Red Canyon River Trips, it’s been a harder week. He said he’s lost about $5,000 per day since Yellowstone closed.

“People are canceling throughout the whole year,” he said. His fleet of vans is sitting idle. So are his employees. And while his wild mustang sightseeing trips are still generating some interest, the tours of Yellowstone’s northern and southern loops that make up the bulk of his business are not.

“That’s our main moneymaker,” he said. “That’s dropped completely off.”

Burns hopes the losses will stabilize. But until he knows how much will be accessible, how the reservations work and if people will even want them, there’s little to do but wait.

