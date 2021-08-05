What Gov. Andrew Cuomo's accusers felt, in their own words

This executive assistant also told investigators that Cuomo had reached under her blouse and grabbed her breast in November last year. She is still an employee of the governor's office.

STATE ENTITY EMPLOYEE NO. 1

At an event in September 2019, this employee and her boss went to meet Cuomo and took a photo with him. She told investigators Cuomo touched her butt while the photo was being taken.

“I felt deflated and I felt disrespected and I felt much like smaller and almost younger than I actually am because kind of the funny part of it all is I was making this project happen. So we were there because, you know, the work that I had been doing and have continued to do... so it was just very, yeah, a moment of like, disempowerment.”

In an email written after the event that she sent to herself to document Cuomo's action, she wrote, “I then felt a lot of emotions around Cuomo’s inappropriate touching of my body, mostly shock and anger.”

VIRGINIA LIMMIATIS

An energy company employee, Virginia Limmiatis extended her hand to the governor while at an event in 2017. Instead of taking her hand, Cuomo slid his fingers across her chest, over letters printed on her shirt, and leaned in so their cheeks touched.