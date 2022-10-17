What does a warming climate mean for brilliant fall foliage? | Across the Sky podcast

Dr. Amanda Gallinat at Colby College in Maine studies the impacts of environmental conditions on fall foliage.

She joins the Across the Sky team to talk about what conditions are best for bright fall colors, what is out there this season, and how the warming climate may impact the timing and brilliance of the colors in the future.

