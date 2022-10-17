 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What does a warming climate mean for brilliant fall foliage? | Across the Sky podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Dr. Amanda Gallinat at Colby College in Maine studies the impacts of environmental conditions on fall foliage.

She joins the Across the Sky team to talk about what conditions are best for bright fall colors, what is out there this season, and how the warming climate may impact the timing and brilliance of the colors in the future.

About the Across the Sky podcast

The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:

Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.

