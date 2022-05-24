Staver Accident Injury Lawyers, P.C. examined data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s 2020 Fatality Analysis Reporting System to understand the characteristics of fatal traffic incidents in 2020. The 2020 FARS data was released on March 2, 2022.
Just In
What data shows about traffic fatalities in 2020
- Lauren Liebhaber via Stacker
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
He tipped the driver $16.
A 17-year-old died by suicide hours after being scammed. The FBI says he was targeted in 'sextortion' scheme.
Law enforcement calls the scam "sextortion," and investigators have seen an explosion in complaints from victims leading the FBI to ramp up a campaign to warn parents from coast to coast.
"I'm getting triggered by people who say, 'Oh, just breastfeed,'" said one mom.
Typically there's nothing groundbreaking about a fast-food chain selling a hamburger. But Arby's has never sold one — until now.
The couple's children were asleep in their bedrooms at the time and were not injured.
The Department of Homeland Security has paused its new disinformation board criticized by Republicans, and the board's director will resign.
Officials say a third of US should consider masks, what to do if you test positive for COVID now, and more virus news
Right now, about a third of the U.S. population lives in areas that are considered at higher risk. Read more on what that means here.
A capital murder suspect who authorities say went on the lam for 10 days with the help of an Alabama jail official was ordered to provide a DNA sample to prosecutors.
A military plane carrying enough specialty infant formula for more than half a million baby bottles has arrived in Indianapolis, the first of several flights expected from Europe.
The woman whose voice was heard in rubble of Surfside condo collapse has been identified. This is how it happened
A faint, calm voice could be heard for several hours in the rubble of the Surfside condo collapse last June. Officials believe they know who the victim was.