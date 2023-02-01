Episode 75: Host Richard Kyte and Scott Rada discuss a recent study about happiness and whether the philosophy of the stoics can help us in our everyday lives.

Links to stories discussed during the podcast:

What the longest human happiness study found is the key to a good life, by Robert Waldinger and Marc Schulz, The Atlantic

The happiest, least stressful, most meaningful jobs in America, by Andrew Van Dam, The Washington Post

What is stoicism? A definition and nine stoic exercises to get you started, Daily Stoic

A 2,300-year-old philosophy stoicism has enjoyed a revival of late, especially in Silicon Valley, by John Metcalfe, The Washington Post

About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.

