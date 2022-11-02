What are the key issues and which party will control Congress? | Utterly Moderate Podcast election preview

On this episode of the Utterly Moderate Podcast, Shippensburg University political scientist Lonce Bailey joins the show to discuss the midterm elections:

Which party will likely control the House of Representatives?

Which party will likely control the Senate?

Which issues do voters say are most important in this election?

Lonce is a friend of the show and works at Shippensburg University with podcast host Lawrence Eppard.

You can follow along with the FiveThirtyEight election predictions discussed in this episode here and the Gallup polls about voters’ concerns here.

The Connors Forum is an independent entity from the institutions that we partner with.

