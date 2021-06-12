Whale of a tale: Cape Cod diver caught in humpback's mouth, spit out

A Cape Cod lobster diver is safe following a fluke encounter with a humpback whale that nearly made him the leviathan's lunch.
Michael Packard was diving off the coast of Provincetown, Massachusetts, Friday, when the capital cetacean caught him unawares.
"I got down to about 45 feet of water, and all of a sudden I just felt this huge bump, and everything went dark," Packard told CNN affiliate WBZ. "And I could sense that I was moving, and I was like, '"Oh, my God, did I just get bit by a shark?'"
"Then I felt around, and I realized there was no teeth and I had felt, really, no great pain," Packard said. "And then I realized, 'Oh, my God, I'm in a whale's mouth. I'm in a whale's mouth, and he's trying to swallow me.'"
Packard, an experienced diver, told WBZ that he still had his breathing apparatus on in the whale's mouth.
"One of the things that went through my mind was just, 'Oh, my God, what if he does swallow me, and here I am, I'm breathing air, and I'm going to breathe in this whale's mouth until my air runs out?'" he said.
"I thought to myself, 'OK, this is it. I'm going to die.' And I thought about my kids and my wife," he said. "There was no getting out of there."
After what Packard estimated to be about 30 seconds in the mammal's mandibles, he said the whale surfaced quickly and spit him out.
"All of a sudden he went up to the surface and just erupted and started shaking his head," Packard said. "I just got thrown in the air, and landed in the water and I was free and I just floated there."
"I couldn't believe it," he added. "I couldn't believe I got out of that. And I'm here to tell it."
'A surprise to all involved'
Packard was pulled out of the water by a crewmate, rushed ashore, and taken to a nearby hospital. In the end, Packard said, he was "all bruised up," but whole.
Biologist Jooke Robbins, the director of Humpback Whale Studies at Provincetown's Center for Coastal Studies, said the unusual encounter was most likely an accident.
"We don't really see humpback whales doing anything like this normally," Robbins told CNN. "I think it was a surprise to all involved."
Robbins said that Humpbacks often engage in so-called "lunge feeding," in which a fast moving whale tries to gather a large volume of food in its mouth quickly.
"When they do that, they don't necessarily see everything," she said.
She added that Packard was unlikely to have been swallowed, as, despite their massive mouths, their throats aren't large enough for a person to fit through.
Charles Mayo, also a marine biologist at the Center for Coastal Studies, agreed.
"It's a little like sitting down to a really nice meal, and into your mouth flies a fly," he told CNN.
Mayo said his son, Josiah, is the captain on Packard's boat, responsible for tracking the diver's movements by his air bubbles. Mayo told CNN he was there when his son brought Packard ashore, and emergency services immobilized him and brought him to the hospital.
Mayo, like Robbins, could not recall a similar situation in which a diver ended up in a humpback's mouth.
Packard was in real danger, Mayo said, if not from the whale's gullet, then from the air pressure in his own lungs as the whale surfaced to spit him out.
"If you come up to atmospheric pressure, and you've held your breath, you could develop an embolism," Mayo said.
"He must have kept his cool," Mayo said. "To get out of a situation like that you have to be a top pro."
"The reason he's still around is because he's smart," Mayo said of Packard. "He's a smart guy, he's a tough guy, and he's a lucky guy."
Man gets stuck for days inside fan at California vineyard, and more of this week's weirdest news
Man stuck for days inside giant fan at California vineyard
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities rescued a man who said he had been trapped for two days inside a large fan at a Northern California vineyard.
The man was discovered Tuesday by a deputy responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked near the winery in Santa Rosa, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
The deputy saw a hat on a piece of farming equipment and then found the man stuck inside the shaft of a vineyard fan. Firefighters rescued him.
“The man indicated he liked to take pictures of the engines of old farm equipment,” the statement said. “After a thorough investigation, which revealed the farm equipment wasn’t antique and the man had far more methamphetamine than camera equipment, the motivation to climb into the fan shaft remains a total mystery.”
The 38-year-old man required medical treatment but is expected to make a full recovery, the office said.
The man will be charged with trespassing and drug possession, as well as violations of a probation case, the statement said.
Vineyard fans are used to circulate air across vines to keep grapes from freezing during colder months.
Mysterious black substance on Wells Beach is many dead bugs
WELLS, Maine (AP) — Scientists have determined that a black substance that had settled near the shore line over several days at a beach in Maine is made up of millions of dead bugs.
One of the regulars who walk Wells Beach, Ed Smith, took photos of the substance in the sand and sent them to the state Department of Environmental Protection, the Portland Press Herald reported Tuesday.
Smith wanted to know because he said his feet were dyed black after walking through it and he wanted to know if it was possibly toxic.
Steve Dickson, a marine geologist with Maine Geological Survey, figured out what was going on with the help of two retired oceanographers who live nearby. One of them, Linda Stathoplos, took a sample from the beach and looked at it under her microscope.
“It was clearly little bugs,” Stathoplos said.
“This is the first time I’ve seen or heard of this in my 35 years,” Dickson said, adding that he is still trying to determine what the bugs are, where they came from and why. But he does not expect it to be a regular occurrence.
7-foot alligator wanders into Florida post office through automatic doors
SPRING HILL, Florida (WFOR) -- An early morning visitor to a Florida post office received quite a surprise when the customer stumbled upon a large alligator wandering in the lobby.
The 7-foot foot wayward alligator simply walked into the post office through the building’s automatic double doors, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.
The post office is located in Spring Hill, north of Tampa.
The customer was entering the post office at 3:30 a.m. to mail a package and spotted the unwanted visitor.
A wildlife trapper was called to the scene and safely removed the gator out of the building.
Donkey on the run in same town that dealt with runaway steer
JOHNSTON, R.I. (AP) — The same Rhode Island town that had to deal with a runaway steer earlier this year is now investigating reports of a donkey on the loose.
The donkey was first spotted in Johnston at about 7 p.m. Sunday near the town line with Scituate.
It was reported again at about 8:30 p.m., but when police arrived at the scene it was gone, Chief Joseph Razza said.
WJAR-TV shared video captured by a motorist that showed the donkey trotting down a street as cars whizzed past.
“Here we go again,” Mayor Joseph Polisena told WPRO radio on Monday morning, saying he was concerned that the donkey might cause a car crash.
No one has reported a missing donkey, but Polisena noted that there are several farms in the area.
Animal control will patrol the area where the donkey was last seen, he said.
A 1,500-pound (680-kilogram) steer that escaped on its way to a slaughterhouse spent nearly two months on the lam in Johnston until it was captured in late March.
Three years ago, three wild turkeys intimidated drivers in town.
