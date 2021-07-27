Western wildfire battles aided by weather but losses grow

Nickie Johnny, incident commander for the Dixie's east section, said that with so many fires going on in the nation, use of federal resources has to be prioritized and she credited the assistance of local governments and Cal Fire, the state agency.

“I just wanted to thank them for that because we are strapped federally with resources all over the nation,” she said.

Authorities were hopeful that cool temperatures, increased humidity and isolated showers will help them continue to make progress against the nation’s largest wildfire, the Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon. It was 53% contained after scorching 640 square miles (1,657 square kilometers) of remote land.

“The mild weather will have a short-term calming effect on the fire behavior. But due to the extremely dry conditions and fuels, as the week progresses and temperatures rise, aggressive fire behavior is likely to quickly rebound,” the Tuesday morning situation report stated.

A new damage assessment found that the lightning-sparked fire has destroyed 161 residences, 247 outbuildings and 342 vehicles in Klamath and Lake counties, the report said, cautioning that the numbers could increase as firefighters work through interior of the fire area.