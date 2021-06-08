Western Michigan gets $550M gift from anonymous alumni

“We all have a responsibility," he added. "So, to the donor and to the recipients, it’s going to take that mentality for us to recover and build back better as a country.”

Western Michigan's main campus in Kalamazoo is about 140 miles (225 kilometers) west of Detroit. It has more than 20,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Many face financial hurdles in pursuing higher education, according to Montgomery.

Though the city and university have done much to bridge financial barriers, namely the Kalamazoo Promise that covers 100% of post-secondary education for eligible Kalamazoo public high school graduates, other barriers highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic in minority and rural communities have been re-examined.

The Empowering Futures Gift will allow Western Michigan to "deepen our commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and justice across our campuses and to provide opportunities for students who might not otherwise have access to the social mobility of a college degree or the opportunity to become a doctor," Montgomery said.

Anna Liz Nichols is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Nichols reported from Lansing.

