West Virginia's Bridge Day canceled after parachutists exit

The county commission said in a statement that Ellison was misled "to believe the jumpers he represents would not have the support they required to efficiently reach the jump site or have access to medical care should they suffer an injury. This small group knew the BASE jumper withdrawal would likely result in the cancellation of Bridge Day — and, they were right."

Ellison said the statement, which did not identify the individuals or small group, was “just flat-out not true.”

“Since I've been involved with the BASE side of things since 2015 as the organizer, we've always done things as a team,” Ellison said in a telephone interview Wednesday night. “We all talk and discuss things and that's not just me or one other person on the commission. That's the entire body. That's how it's always worked and that's how it works the best, when we all discuss things in the open and come to the proper decision on how to move forward with the event. And that's what we did.

“There's no conspiracies.”

The county commission statement said volunteers would have been sought from other counties in case not enough bus drivers were available and that other resources would have been made available to accommodate the needs of anyone who became sick or injured.