West Virginia weighs income tax cut to stem population loss

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — With West Virginia about to lose another congressional seat because of steady population decline, Republican lawmakers are convinced a massive income tax cut is the key to reversing the trend. But figuring out how to do that without harming the state's most vulnerable or punching a massive hole in the budget has proven complicated.

An effort to forge a compromise on how to pay for the tax cut hit a major roadblock Friday.

On the weekend that the legislative session is set to conclude, Republican Gov. Jim Justice said the House of Delegates won’t take up his bill, which narrowly won approval in the Senate.

“It surely closes the door for now,” Justice told reporters Friday, adding he may call legislators back to take it up. “I heard the door slam really, really hard when the House said we’re not taking it up.”

Although the United States doubled its population over the past seven decades, West Virginia headed in the other direction. Tracking closely with the long-term decline of the coal industry, it is the only state in the nation with fewer residents than in 1950. Figures from the 2020 U.S. census, expected to be released later this month, are projected to reduce West Virginia's seats in the U.S. House from three to two.