West Virginia transgender athlete bill heads to governor

A 2017 study by the Williams Institute at the UCLA law school used state-level, population-based surveys to estimate that West Virginia had the highest percentage (1.04%) of residents ages 13 to 17 among all states who identified as transgender. That equated to about 1,150 teens.

Republican Del. John Mandt defended the bill and said it could drive residents to move into the state.

To which Democratic Del. Cody Thompson replied: “This isn't going to bring people to West Virginia. This just sends a message across the country that we're closed minded and we don't accept you for who you are.”

A day after passionate Senate debate on the measure lasted 90 minutes, the House approved the bill in a fraction of the time. Several Democrats said the bill was discriminatory, while some Republicans said the bill was about ensuring an equal playing field for biologically female athletes.

Supporters have argued that transgender athletes would have physical advantages in female sports.

“It has nothing to do with discriminating against transgender and LGBTQ folks,” Republican Del. Roger Conley said. “Why is it fair that my granddaughter would be on a basketball team with someone that was born a biological male?”

The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission has not received any complaints about transgender athletes on girls teams. SSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan has said the SSAC is unaware of openly transgender students participating in scholastic sports currently or in the past.

