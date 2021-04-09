West Virginia pins population growth hopes on income tax cut

With the session scheduled to end Saturday, time is running to get something done this year.

Critics say leaders are embarking on a population growth experiment that will likely lead to cuts to education and social services in one of the country’s poorest states. The latest plan approved by the Senate after weeks of wrangling would cut the income tax by 40% and raises the sales tax from 6% to 8%, which would be the nation's highest. Justice originally sought a 60% cut to the income tax.

It also includes a bevy of tax increases for energy companies and the service sector. A controversial tax on groceries was scrapped from the Senate bill, after the the governor called it a “showstopper.”

West Virginia’s population has declined 11% since 1950, when it peaked at just over 2 million residents and its economy hummed along on coal mines.

In an interview, Justice said the state is poised to gain from an income tax cut because of the state's proximity to the east coast and population centers. "And if you don't think this will drive population to the state of West Virginia, you're completely out of your mind."