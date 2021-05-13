West Virginia mayor reelected two days after arrest

WAR, W.Va. (AP) — A southern West Virginia mayor has been reelected despite facing criminal charges.

Robert Beavers, the incumbent mayor of War in McDowell County, defeated challenger Grover Mahone on Tuesday by a vote of 123-40, the Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported.

The win came two days after Beavers, 67, was arrested in Fayette County on charges including possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence, according to a criminal complaint filed by West Virginia State Police Trooper A.E. Roberts. The newspaper cited his complaint in its report.

Roberts initiated a traffic stop because Beavers failed to yield to stopped emergency vehicles, the complaint said. Upon speaking with Beavers, Roberts smelled marijuana and saw a pill bottle in the car, the complaint said.

Beavers said the pill bottle contained prescribed hydrocodone and he later gave officers “a small baggie of a green leafy substance consistent with marijuana," the complaint said.

Beavers failed several standardized field sobriety tests and was arrested, Roberts said in the complaint.