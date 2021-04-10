West Virginia lawmakers approve needle exchange regulations

Republican Sen. Mike Maroney said those “wraparound services” are the most important part of the bill.

Opponents say the bill’s stringent measures would force existing exchange programs to close. Democratic Sen. Ron Stollings called it a “knee jerk reaction to needle litter.”

One provision would give local governments the authority to bar certain groups or providers from setting up a needle exchange program.

When it comes to the requirement for needle exchange programs to provide healthcare services, Republican Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo said needle providers can partner with other organizations providing health outreach services in order to comply with the law.

Another provision would require syringes to be marked with the program passing them out. Takubo said that could help settle once-and-for-all the question of whether exchanges lead to litter.

“We've really compromised,” Justice said at a news conference. “We've got now a situation where we have people who can dispense this through a registration process, and ... we won't hopefully have needles just laying around all over the place.”

————

This story was corrected early Saturday afternoon to reflect that the bill at that time had not yet passed the full legislature. In the evening, it gained final approval from the legislature and will be sent to the governor.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0