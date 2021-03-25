West Virginia House passes transgender athlete bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Transgender athletes in West Virginia middle and high schools would be banned from competing on teams that align with their gender identity under a bill passed Thursday by the House of Delegates.

The bill passed on a 78-20 vote with two delegates absent. It now goes to the state Senate.

Debate on the bill lasted more than an hour and often was emotional. Most of the delegates who spoke about the bill were Democrats. Some Democrats and other organizations called the bill discriminatory.

Wood County Republican Roger Conley, who supported the bill, said “it’s only fair that if you’re born a male, that you compete in male sports.“

Another supporter, Logan County Republican Margitta Mazzocchi, said when her daughter was 12 and 13, she played soccer with boys who were much bigger and powerful.

"We need to protect our little girls,” Mazzocchi said.

Delegate Barbara Fleischauer, a Monongalia County Democrat, raised her voice when she said her daughter left the state and “it’s this kind of bill that will ensure she will never come back. You are demonizing little children and you are demonizing my baby!”